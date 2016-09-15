Real Estate Roundtable: Hamptons Dream Listings Defined

by OliverP

Beachfront estates and private sanctuaries, unparalleled water views and pristine gardens. Owning a property in the Hamptons is the stuff of dreams, and so is being part of the unique process that brings home and homeowner together in a dream listing.

“Once in a while, a dream listing comes along! What makes is a dream listing? First, it’s priced realistically for current market conditions. Second, it doesn’t have major C of O or other issues that can kill or hold up a deal. Third, the house checks all the boxes for the amenities that today’s buyers are looking for—good location, FEMA compliant, newer construction with an architecturally-interesting and user-friendly floor plan, and outdoor spaces that create a true Hamptons lifestyle. And finally, there is mutual, professional respect between my team and the client. They trust that I have the experience to sell their home and don’t second guess strategy and pricing.”—Enzo Morabito, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker, Enzo Marabito Real Estate Team, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

“I currently share a listing on five and a half acres overlooking Gardiner’s Bay on Shelter Island that offers the most spectacular views that I have ever seen. The property has double bulk-headed water frontage and gently rises almost to 100 feet above sea level. From that high vantage point, you can see Connecticut, Montauk and, on a really clear day, even Block Island. It is truly breathtaking.”—Christine M. Saar, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker, Brown Harris Stevens of the Hamptons

“I have listed and sold a lot of new construction, but anything in the estate section of Southampton is where I would want to be. I listed and sold in there and it’s the best. ”—Aaron Curti, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

“Salt Sea 5 at Gurney’s. It’s insane. Literally the perfect house, on the beach, with everything at your fingertips.”—Ryan Serhant, Licensed Real Estate Broker, Nest Seekers International

“Being both a developer and principal real estate broker, my dream listing continues to be each exquisite quality-built new—or remodeled—home that we’ve completed that sells within the first couple of weeks of listing it!”—Jim Rooney, Prinicpal FLEXdevelopment/Broker-KP Property Group Inc.

“One of my current listings would definitely fall into the category of a dream listing. It’s a 5-bedroom, cedar shake 1898 farmhouse fully restored with modern amenities. Tucked on a peaceful and uniquely private acre, surrounded by 15 acres of green meadows. Its wrap-around porch and vast meadow views transport you to simpler times. Located in a very small and coastal community in East Moriches, it’s truly a rare experience.”—Natalie A. Lewis, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

“Of course my most memorable listing was the Artemus Ward Estate. I actually was involved in the sale twice! Very few properties offer sunrise and sunset from the front veranda, and a water view from every room. The current owner has restored and renovated both the buildings and the property, including a new manor house with pre-existing ‘lookout tower.’ It’s one of the most magnificent properties on the East End.”—Georgiana Ketcham, Owner, Georgiana B. Ketcham Licensed Real Estate Broker

“Gardiner’s Island—I look at it from my backyard every day. It is the last pristine private holding.”—Judi Desiderio, CEO, Town & Country Real Estate

“My dream listing is the one where the owner and I have priced a house correctly. I still think of the listing on the water I had in Sag Harbor Village that came on the market Friday, was shown Saturday, and had an offer and acceptance Sunday. That was a dream listing.”—John Christopher, Associate Real Estate Broker, Brown Harris Stevens of the Hamptons

“My ‘Dream Listing’ is that gorgeous well-located luxury home that is well-priced and in move-in condition. Being a broker, I love walking through the most beautiful homes wondering which of my buyers would appreciate the residence as I do. For me, it is truly a labor of love.”—Alan J. Schnurman, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker, Saunders

