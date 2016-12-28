Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, December 28, 2016

December 28, 2016 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Waist to chest high, glassy little waves this a.m.

Wind Forecast:
NW winds at 10-20 KT.

Water Temp: 48° – 51°
Wear a hooded-5, 7mil boots, and 3mil or 5mil gloves.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH:  7:06 a.m. • LOW: 12:54 p.m. • HIGH: 7:23 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Onshore slop Thurs, W wind-slop Friday, NW winds Saturday, hopefully with some fun little waves in the a.m…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

