Try These Hamptons and North Fork Italian Restaurants

by Kendra Sommers

There are so many great Italian restaurants on the East End now, sometimes one wonders just what island we’re on!

Some of these “ristorantes” are brand new—all offer Old World dishes.

The South Fork’s newest trattoria and bar, Centro, is located in the former Villa Tuscano space at 336 West Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays. It’s offering two special seatings for New Year’s Eve—at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. With a DJ and live music, a complimentary Champagne toast and a bar open until 2 a.m., what more could you need to ring in the New Year?

Sag Harbor’s Dopo La Spiaggia (formerly Tutto Il Giorno), a name that means “after the beach,” has opened a larger outpost in East Hampton, in the former Race Lane space. Open for dinner every night from 5:30 p.m. and for brunch/lunch on weekends, the new location is more than double the size of the Sag Harbor seaside spot. Enjoy chef Maurizio Marfoglia’s Southern Italian signature dishes, as well as new specialty items. His former business partner Gabby Karan is said to be pursuing opening another Tutto Il Giorno in Montauk. Of course you can still enjoy the Tutto experience at Southampton’s Tutto Il Giorno on Nugent Lane. It’s currently open for dinner Thursday–Monday and for lunch Friday–Sunday.

Espresso North Fork opened on Mattituck’s Main Road in October, in the former Uncle Joe’s pizzeria space. Look for owner Corrado Paini’s focaccia sandwiches, which gained a devoted following at his original Espresso in Sag Harbor. A native of Parma, Italy, Paini doesn’t just talk the talk…

Chef Marco Barrila opened Manna in the former Mirko’s space in Water Mill last January. Reviewer Stacy Dermont, of Hamptons Epicure fame, wrote in October, “There are just two words that you need to know when dining at authentic Italian restaurant Manna in Water Mill: delicioso and perfecto. Capice?” Many patrons will fondly remember Sicilian-born Chef Marco Barrila’s takeout seafood place Frutti di Mare in Hampton Bays. At Manna, Barrila is able to give full expression to his Italian hospitality and to his considerable talents. You’ll find white tablecloths, twinkling lights, local seascapes on the walls and anchors everywhere to set the scene. Check out the off-season prix fixe lunch and dinner deals. If you haven’t yet had Chef Barrila’s house made fagottini, you haven’t lived. Chef Barrila recently opened a take-out seafood place on the Shinnecock Reservation in Southampton called the Shinnecock Lobster Factory.

Serafina on North Main Street in East Hampton continues to offer authentic northern Italian cuisine year-round in a relaxed atmosphere. It’s open for lunch and dinner on New Year’s Day.

While on the North Fork, Touch of Venice remains a favorite family restaurant to many. It has proudly served the region for over 20 years by “preparing local cuisine with Italian soul.” Their extensive wine list features local and Italian wines. There’s a special chef’s family-style menu available for small groups at 28350 Main Road in Cutchogue.

The popular upscale Italian eatery Tuscan House in Southampton is changing its name and approach. Chef/Owner William Oster said in an email, “after 13 years on the corner [of Jobs and Windmill Lanes], I have decided to rebrand and extend to all my patrons a new concept for 2017, showcasing the best of Tuscan and current Euro-American cuisine.” Who knew it was time for a “reboot?”

Mangiare Per Vivere!

Find more excellent local Italian fare at DansBOTB.com!