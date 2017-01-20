Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, January 20, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Thigh to waist high, ESE swell with semi-clean conditions this AM. Go have fun before the wind changes…
Wind Forecast:
NE-SE winds at 5-10 KT.
Water Temp: 44°–47°
Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 7:27 a.m. • HIGH: 1:04 p.m. • LOW: 7:02 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
W-SW wind-slop Saturday, NE flatness Sunday, E-NE wind-slop Monday, E-SE wind-slop Tuesday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.