Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, January 20, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Thigh to waist high, ESE swell with semi-clean conditions this AM. Go have fun before the wind changes…

Wind Forecast:

NE-SE winds at 5-10 KT.

Water Temp: 44°–47°

Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 7:27 a.m. • HIGH: 1:04 p.m. • LOW: 7:02 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

W-SW wind-slop Saturday, NE flatness Sunday, E-NE wind-slop Monday, E-SE wind-slop Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.