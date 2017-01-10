Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Photo: Chris Van Lennep/123rf
January 10, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Flat…

Wind Forecast:
SW winds 10-15 KT.

Water Temp: 45° – 47°
Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH:  5:36 a.m. • LOW: 11:53 a.m. • HIGH: 6:10 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Onshore wind-slop Wednesday–Thursday, W-NW winds Friday, NW flatness Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

Related Articles

surfersHamptons Surf Report: Friday, January 6, 2017 surfingHamptons Surf Report: Monday, January 9, 2017 surferHamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 surfer girlsHamptons Surf Report: Thursday, January 7, 2017

BACK TO Surf Report

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar