Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, January 10, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Flat…
Wind Forecast:
SW winds 10-15 KT.
Water Temp: 45° – 47°
Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 5:36 a.m. • LOW: 11:53 a.m. • HIGH: 6:10 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
Onshore wind-slop Wednesday–Thursday, W-NW winds Friday, NW flatness Saturday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.