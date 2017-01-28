HIFF Films Receive 45 Oscar Nominations

The 2017 Academy Award Nominations are out, and 15 of the films that screened during the 24th Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) were nominated for a total of 45 awards! This is the second year in a row that HIFF has screened four Best Picture nominees, and HIFF also presented four the nominated short films.
La La Land leads the pack with 14 nominations, including Best Picture. Check out the list of nominations from the HIFF selections below, and watch the 2017 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26, 2017 on ABC.
20TH CENTURY WOMEN
Writing – Original Screenplay (Mike Mills)
BLIND VAYSHA
Short Film – Animated
FIRE AT SEA
Documentary – Feature
I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO
Documentary – Feature
JOE’S VIOLIN
Documentary – Short Subject
LA LA LAND
Actor in a Leading Role (Ryan Gosling)
Actress in a Leading Role (Emma Stone)
Cinematography (Linus Sandgren)
Costume Design (Mary Zophres)
Directing (Damien Chazelle)
Film Editing (Tom Cross)
Music – Original Score (Justin Hurwitz)
Music – Original Song (Audition/The Fools Who Dream)
Music – Original Song (City of Stars)
Best Picture
Production Design (David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco)
Sound Editing (Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan)
Sound Mixing (Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steven A. Morrow)
Writing – Original Screenplay (Damien Chazelle)
LION
Actor in a Supporting Role (Dev Patel)
Actress in a Supporting Role (Nicole Kidman)
Cinematography (Greig Fraser)
Music – Original Score (Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka)
Best Picture
Writing – Adapted Screenplay (Luke Davies)
LOVING
Actress in a Leading Role (Ruth Negga)
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Actor in a Leading Role (Casey Affleck)
Actor in a Supporting Role (Lucas Hedges)
Actress in a Supporting Role (Michelle Williams)
Directing (Kenneth Lonergan)
Best Picture
Writing – Original Screenplay (Kenneth Lonergan)
MOONLIGHT
Actor in a Supporting Role (Mahershala Ali)
Actress in a Supporting Role (Naomie Harris)
Cinematography (James Laxton)
Directing (Barry Jenkins)
Film Editing (Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon)
Music – Original Score (Nicholas Britell)
Best Picture
Writing – Adapted Screenplay (Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney)
THE RED TURTLE
Animated Feature Film
THE SALESMAN
Foreign Language Film
TIMECODE
Short Film – Live Action
TONI ERDMANN
Foreign Language Film
THE WHITE HELMETS
Documentary – Short Subject