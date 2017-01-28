HIFF Films Receive 45 Oscar Nominations

by Lee Meyer

The 2017 Academy Award Nominations are out, and 15 of the films that screened during the 24th Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) were nominated for a total of 45 awards! This is the second year in a row that HIFF has screened four Best Picture nominees, and HIFF also presented four the nominated short films.

La La Land leads the pack with 14 nominations, including Best Picture. Check out the list of nominations from the HIFF selections below, and watch the 2017 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26, 2017 on ABC.

20TH CENTURY WOMEN

Writing – Original Screenplay (Mike Mills)

BLIND VAYSHA

Short Film – Animated

FIRE AT SEA

Documentary – Feature

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO

Documentary – Feature

JOE’S VIOLIN

Documentary – Short Subject

LA LA LAND

Actor in a Leading Role (Ryan Gosling)

Actress in a Leading Role (Emma Stone)

Cinematography (Linus Sandgren)

Costume Design (Mary Zophres)

Directing (Damien Chazelle)

Film Editing (Tom Cross)

Music – Original Score (Justin Hurwitz)

Music – Original Song (Audition/The Fools Who Dream)

Music – Original Song (City of Stars)

Best Picture

Production Design (David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco)

Sound Editing (Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan)

Sound Mixing (Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steven A. Morrow)

Writing – Original Screenplay (Damien Chazelle)

LION

Actor in a Supporting Role (Dev Patel)

Actress in a Supporting Role (Nicole Kidman)

Cinematography (Greig Fraser)

Music – Original Score (Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka)

Best Picture

Writing – Adapted Screenplay (Luke Davies)

LOVING

Actress in a Leading Role (Ruth Negga)

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Actor in a Leading Role (Casey Affleck)

Actor in a Supporting Role (Lucas Hedges)

Actress in a Supporting Role (Michelle Williams)

Directing (Kenneth Lonergan)

Best Picture

Writing – Original Screenplay (Kenneth Lonergan)

MOONLIGHT

Actor in a Supporting Role (Mahershala Ali)

Actress in a Supporting Role (Naomie Harris)

Cinematography (James Laxton)

Directing (Barry Jenkins)

Film Editing (Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon)

Music – Original Score (Nicholas Britell)

Best Picture

Writing – Adapted Screenplay (Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney)

THE RED TURTLE

Animated Feature Film

THE SALESMAN

Foreign Language Film

TIMECODE

Short Film – Live Action

TONI ERDMANN

Foreign Language Film

THE WHITE HELMETS

Documentary – Short Subject