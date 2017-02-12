Brooke Shields to Host Limited Series on SiriusXM

by SOTH Team

Howard Stern’s not the only East Ender who hosts a show on SiriusXM. Starting this Monday, Southampton’s Brooke Shields will host the weekly “Brooke Shields Now” on the Stars channel. The show will feature stories from her career and personal life and have celebrity guests, calls from listeners and other segments.

Shields told Variety, “I’ve always been a believer in having honest, frank conversations—the kind so many women crave. At SiriusXM, I’ve found the perfect place for that, and look forward to sharing the conversations with my friends, special guests and listeners nationwide.”

The series is currently set to air for six weeks, with the potential to be extended. SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content officer Scott Greenstein told Variety that “listeners nationwide will get a glimpse into Brooke’s world, listen in on her revealing conversations with fellow celebrities and friends, and be able to talk with the star and her guests themselves.

A woman in the public eye since she was 12 years old, Shields has acted, modeled and written several books over her storied career. She’s written five books: The Brooke Book, On Your Own, Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression, It’s the Best Day Ever, Dad! and There Was a Little Girl: The Real Life Story of My Mother and Me. Shields has appeared on Broadway, appeared in countless films and starred as the title role in the long-running sitcom Suddenly Susan. Recently, Shields appeared in the Flower Shop Mystery series of TV movies, and guest-starred on Fox’s Scream Queens as “Dr. Scarlett Lovin.”