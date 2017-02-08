Hampton Luxury Liner Relaunches This Spring

by Scoop Team

Here’s some good news for city-dwellers looking for a nice ride to the Hamptons—M&V Limousines Ltd. has announced that it will relaunch the Hampton Luxury Liner later this spring.

The Hampton Luxury Liner, which was previously owned by Classic Coach and based in Bohemia, shut down last year when Classic Coach folded (along with its 53 employees). M&V Limousines, founded in 1993 by Mark J. Vigliante, operates throughout the area, with headquarters in New Hyde Park and Commack, as well as Manhattan and will pick up passengers in the city at various stops.

The new Hampton Luxury Liner will stop in Southampton, Water Mill, Bridgehampton, Wainscott, East Hampton and Amagansett. M&V Limousines acquired the client lists, computers, software rights, hardware and name for $60,000 in an auction in November 2016. The new coach buses will reportedly have updated WiFi, outlets, restrooms and other amenities travelers expect when visiting the East End.

Vigliante could not be reached for comment.