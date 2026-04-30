The Town of Southold extended a moratorium on the construction of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) on the North Fork to give officials time to finalize regulation of the facilities.

The Southold Town Board unanimously voted on April 21 in favor of extending the BESS moratorium for another year following a public hearing. The decision was made to give the town’s Battery Energy Task Force and town board to follow New York State guidance on setting BESS policies to help mitigate the potential for harder-to-extinguish fires that can break out at such facilities.

“The BESS Task Force will reconvene in the near future to consider the updated NYS Fire Code and advise the town on how this new information could be integrated into any future policies and legislation related to the creation of BESS facilities in Southold Town,” Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski said. “As we go through this process, the town will continue to work with local fire departments and the Southold Police Department to ensure the safety of residents and the protection of natural resources.”

The state recently updated its fire code in February specifically to address the unique challenges firefighters face when working to extinguish flames at BESS facilities, which is used to store power generated from renewable energy generators.

The next step is for the town to update its Comprehensive Plan to include policies and zoning regulations governing BESS facilities.