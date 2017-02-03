Hamptons Celebrity Small Screen Roundup: Drew Barrymore, Kelly Ripa & More

by SOTH Team

Hamptons celebs are making waves, even when it’s too cold to go to the beach! Check out some exciting small screen news and gossip featuring your favorite East Enders below.

Sagaponacker Drew Barrymore’s new zombie series Santa Clarita Diet has debuted on Netflix.

Congratulations, Kelly Ripa! The Water Mill resident and Live with Kelly host will soon be named to the New Jersey Hall of Fame. Ripa, who hails from Stratford, New Jersey, is one of 15 new inductees. She’ll be honored in a ceremony at Asbury Park’s Convention Hall on May 7.

Sag Harbor resident and Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo will soon make her directorial debut on ABC’s long-running medical drama. Pompeo has appeared in more than 280 episodes of the series, and will direct her first this month. The episode will air later this year.

Hamptons resident Harvey Weinstein joined South Fork regular Jay-Z for the premiere of The Kalief Browder Story at the recent Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The pair served as executive producers of the television documentary, which explores the true story of a teenager who spent three years on Rikers Island—without ever going to trial.