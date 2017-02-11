Hamptons Recipe Box: Chocolate Bliss Trifle

by Hamptons Recipe Box

In Hamptons Recipe Box, we’ll be sharing recipes from for our foodie readers to enjoy. You’ll find great ideas from professional chefs, longtime family traditions and more. Today’s recipes come from Dan’s Papers’ Art & Production Manager Genevieve Horsburgh.

Chocolate Bliss Trifle

1 Trifle Bowl

Store-bought brownies

Store-bought pound cake

1 box instant chocolate pudding

Whole Milk

Milk or dark Chocolate Chips

¼ to ½ a cup of confectioner’s sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 bar milk or dark chocolate (for garnish)

Fresh mint for garnish

Make your pudding according to the directions on the box, and let chill for 30 minutes.

To make your fresh whipped cream: Add 2 cups of heavy cream into your stand mixer, ¼ to a ½ cup of confectioner’s sugar, and 1 tsp vanilla extract. Beat until your cream makes firm peaks.

To assemble your Trifle:

Layer 1: cubed brownies and pound cake

Layer 2: prepared chocolate pudding

Layer 3: handful of chocolate chips

Layer 4: whipped cream

Repeat 2-3 times, depending on the size of your trifle bowl.

For top layer (after your final whipped cream layer) shave some chocolate on top and add a sprig of mint for garnish (and WOW factor!)

