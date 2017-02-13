Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, February 13, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Shin to knee to barely thigh high, blown-out gutless micro-mush…
Wind Forecast:
N winds at 45-60 KT.
Water Temp: 42°–44°
Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 9:16 a.m. • LOW: 2:59 p.m. • HIGH: 9:45 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
N wind flatness Tuesday, SE wind-slop Wednesday, W-NW winds maybe with some background-swell on Thursday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.