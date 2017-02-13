Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, February 13, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Shin to knee to barely thigh high, blown-out gutless micro-mush…

Wind Forecast:

N winds at 45-60 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–44°

Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 9:16 a.m. • LOW: 2:59 p.m. • HIGH: 9:45 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

N wind flatness Tuesday, SE wind-slop Wednesday, W-NW winds maybe with some background-swell on Thursday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.