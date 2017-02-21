Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, February 21, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Stupid flat…

Wind Forecast:

NE-SE winds at 10 KT.

Water Temp: 41°–44°

Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 3:41 a.m. • HIGH: 9:56 p.m. • LOW: 3:52 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Onshore mush Wednesday–Thursday, N winds and maybe some hot little waves early a.m. Friday, E winds Friday afternoon…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.