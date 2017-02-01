Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, February 1, 2016

Art by Lutha Leahy-Miller
February 1, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Waist to stomach high, onshore wind-swell.

Wind Forecast:
W winds at 20-25 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–45°
Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 4:04 a.m. • HIGH: 10:24 a.m. • LOW: 4:24 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
W wind-swell Thursday–Friday, NW flatness Saturday, W-SW wind-slop Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

