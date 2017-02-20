Hugh Jackman’s ‘Logan’ Premieres to Rave Reviews

by SOTH Team

Southampton’s Hugh Jackman attended the world premiere of Logan, the latest installment of the Wolverine franchise, at the Berlin Film Festival last Friday. The movie screened to rave reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes’ Critical Consensus stating “Hugh Jackman makes the most of his final outing as Wolverine with a gritty, nuanced performance in a violent but surprisingly thoughtful superhero action film that defies genre conventions.”

The third film in the Wolverine series, itself a spinoff of Fox’s X-Men franchise, Logan takes place in a near-future dystopia, where the title character (Jackman) finds himself taking care of a little girl whose powers echo his. Considering he has retractable blades and metal skin, this little girl is a potential danger. With the help of fallen X-Men leader Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Logan sets out to help the girl and discover the mystery of her origin.

Logan debuts in wide release on March 2. Watch the trailer below.