Watch Super Bowl 51 at Dan’s Best Sports Bars in the Hamptons and North Fork

February 2, 2017 by Dan's Best of the Best

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons kick off Super Bowl 51 at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday, February 5. So where can East Enders go to watch the game with friends? Try checking out one of Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons or North Fork bars from 2016.

North Fork

Platinum
Sophie’s
730 Main Bayview Road, Southold
631-765-5700

Gold
The All Star
96 Main Road, Riverhead
631-904-0580 theallstar.com

Silver
Digger’s Ales N’ Eats
58 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-369-3200 diggerspub.com

Phil’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge
1856 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River
631-929-0508 philsrestaurant.com

South Fork

Platinum
Buckley’s Inn Between
139 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-7197 buckleysinnbetween.com

Gold
Fellingham’s Restaurant
17 Cameron Street, Southampton
631-283-9417 fellinghamsrestaurant.com

Silver
Backbar Grille
78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays
631-728-2208

Bronze
Southampton Publick House
62 Jobs Lane, Southampton
631-283-2800 publick.com

The Point Bar & Grill
697 Montauk Highway, Montauk
631-668-1500 pointbarandgrill.com

