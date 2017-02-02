Watch Super Bowl 51 at Dan’s Best Sports Bars in the Hamptons and North Fork

by Dan's Best of the Best

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons kick off Super Bowl 51 at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday, February 5. So where can East Enders go to watch the game with friends? Try checking out one of Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons or North Fork bars from 2016.

North Fork

Platinum

Sophie’s

730 Main Bayview Road, Southold

631-765-5700

Gold

The All Star

96 Main Road, Riverhead

631-904-0580 theallstar.com

Silver

Digger’s Ales N’ Eats

58 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-369-3200 diggerspub.com

Phil’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge

1856 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River

631-929-0508 philsrestaurant.com

South Fork

Platinum

Buckley’s Inn Between

139 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-7197 buckleysinnbetween.com

Gold

Fellingham’s Restaurant

17 Cameron Street, Southampton

631-283-9417 fellinghamsrestaurant.com

Silver

Backbar Grille

78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays

631-728-2208

Bronze

Southampton Publick House

62 Jobs Lane, Southampton

631-283-2800 publick.com

The Point Bar & Grill

697 Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-668-1500 pointbarandgrill.com