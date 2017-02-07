Why Hasn’t Anyone Purchased Water Mill’s Gorgeous Mecox Farm?

by Laura Euler

We don’t get it. This property on Mecox Bay is stunning, spacious, has an ocean view and comes complete with all the furnishings. On the floors alone are $1.5 million worth of custom rugs from Nepal, Turkey and China. (Tell guests to take off their shoes.) So why hasn’t anyone snapped it up?

Mecox Farm has been on the market for two long years now: The original asking price was $25 million, and has been cut several times since then. Just last week the price was cut an additional $2.255 million, down to $17.5 million. Listing agents are Gary DePersia at Corcoran and Martha Gunderson at Brown Harris Stevens.

The house is a very roomy 12,000 square feet, with 7 bedrooms and 8.5 baths. The master suite is extra-luxurious, with sitting room, dressing room and two master baths. The 3 acres of land overlooking Mecox Bay include “orchards, meadows and estate plantings” along with a gunite pool and spa.

Of course, the best part is the interiors designed by James Michael Howard, who filled the home with European antiques. The lighting, the furniture, the careful use of blue and natural tones add up to one beautiful property.

Rich people, we’re ordering you to buy this place immediately. All you need to bring is a toothbrush, but make sure it’s a classy kind of toothbrush.

