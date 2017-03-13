Behind the Hedges: A House on Two Mile Hollow

by Behind the Hedges

FOUR YEARS LATER, THIS HOUSE BY TWO MILE HOLLOW BEACH MIGHT FINALLY SELL

This house has been languishing on the market for four long years now, gamely listed by Susan Breitenbach at Corcoran. The price back in 2013 was a hefty $19.950 million; the ask has just been lowered again to $17.495 million. But will that be enough? And why hasn’t it sold? Read more at BehindtheHedges.com