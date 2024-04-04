Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, April 5-11, 2024

Joseph Vecsey will perform at All Star Comedy at Bay Street

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, April 5-11, 2024.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Shakespeare on Film Series: Kiss Me Kate (Taming of the Shrew)

Friday, April 5, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss this screening of the 1953 hit about an ex-husband and wife starring in a musical version of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew play.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

GBE & The Long Island Rhythm Experience at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, April 5, 10 p.m.

Don’t miss remixes, melodies and arrangements of your favorite songs at The Stephen Talkhouse. Each band member is a veteran of the Long Island music scene. Tickets are $10.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

All Star Comedy

Saturday, April 6, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the live comedy hosted by Jamie Roberts featuring Oscar Aydin and Regina Decicco. Tickets are $37–$47.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Spring Fling at The Clubhouse Hamptons

Sunday, April 7, noon-5 p.m.

Spring into this exciting event featuring a Taylor Swift tribute, as well as music by The HooDoo Loungers, Real East End Brass and more. Dancing and food are also part of the fun. Tickets start at $13.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Bird Walk with SoFo

Sunday, April 7, 10 a.m.

Join the Hampton Library for a walk with SoFo Executive Director Frank Quevedo while you learn about local birds and celebrate this year’s Long Island Reads Book selection, Better Living Through Birding: Notes of a Black Man in the Natural World by Christian Cooper. Copies of the book will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

2749 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Run Club

Monday, April 9, 5:45 p.m.

Enjoy a brisk run or walk with your friends from Westhampton Beach Brewing Company every Monday. $6 pints are available after the workout.

220 Rogers Way Unit I, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewing.com

Wednesday Walks

Wednesday, April 10, 1 p.m.

Join your friends at the Rogers Memorial Library in the parking area of the Long Springs Trail for a walk through the woods. The event is weather-dependent.

Majors Path, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Ballet Balance

Friday, April 5, 10:15 a.m.

Learn classic ballet techniques at our local library with Leisa. Ballet is known to improve balance, cognition and flexibility. There is a $10 fee.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-42224, quoguelibrary.org

Ukulele Club with Stephen

Friday, April 5, noon

Join the Hampton Bays Library to make music and friends with some ukulele strumming. If you don’t have a ukulele, you can borrow one at the front desk with your library card.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Third Annual Creativity Conference

Saturday, April 6, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Join this full-day gathering of ideas exploring creativity in the arts and sciences with six outstanding speakers. Tickets include breakfast and reception.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Long Island Restaurant Week

Sunday-Sunday, April 7-14

Don’t miss your chance to sample some of the finest cuisine on Long Island for a nice price. Participating restaurants offer prix-fixe, three-course dinners for $29, $39 or $46, and/or a $24 two-course lunch. South Fork restaurants include Calissa, Bistro Été, Captain Jack’s on the Coast, Cowfish, Fauna and Nick & Toni’s.

longislandrestaurantweek.com

Wine Wednesdays at Nick & Toni’s

Wednesday, April 10, 5:30 p.m.

Learn about wine along the Rhone with Whitney Schubert, French portfolio manager at Polaner Selections. Tickets are $35 each and include tasting sheets, crystal-tasting stems and small plates from the kitchen.

136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Mystery Book Club: Arsenic and Adobo

Wednesday, April 10, 6 p.m.

Join the East Hampton Library for this online discussion of a modern mystery about a young woman trying to prove her innocence in an ex-boyfriend’s murder. Register online and a Zoom link and password will be emailed.159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Ivy League Schools Within Reach

Thursday, April 11, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy this educational session with Crimson Education CEO Jamie Beaton at Canoe Place. You’ll learn the secret to admission at some of the country’s top universities. Tickets are $15.

239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Getting Started with Native Plants

Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m.

Spring has sprung at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge, and you can join them via Zoom for this special event about updating your garden for the season. Register online for confirmation via email and Zoom link.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-7441, quoguewildliferefuge.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Darlene Charneco Field Mappings: Weaves and Touch Maps

On view through May 6

Don’t miss wall pieces by Darlene Charneco, winner of the 2020 Artist Members Exhibition Top Honors. The artist uses various materials and techniques to create a distinctive visual language.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Jennifer Contini at Cowfish

View the uplifting work of Jennifer Contini at Cowfish. The artist is known for her mixed-media pop art that includes denim, acrylics, metals, resins, shells and maps. Look for the three-dimensional signature heart in many of her pieces. Enjoy her art when you stop by for a meal or just “pop” in to have a look.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Beyond the Horizon: Interpretations of The Landscape From Women in the Permanent Collection

On view through June 16

Don’t miss this celebration of the female perspective in landscape art with oil paintings, watercolors, pastel art and mixed media. The Museum is open Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

