Behind the Hedges Digest: Trump, Bijou Cottage & More

by Behind the Hedges

ADORABLE BIJOU COTTAGE IN EAST HAMPTON WITH POOL WANTS $1.495 MILLION

Cute as a button and sweet as candy is this little jewelbox cottage just north of the village in East Hampton. The property is listed by Tom Fitzmaurice at Saunders. The entry is storybook style with rambling roses climbing over the picket fence, while the living room has been nicely updated with a simple modern fireplace. The kitchen, while small, is in updated cottage style with white cabinets and white marble counters.

HOW TRUMP’S PRESIDENCY COULD AFFECT HAMPTONS REAL ESTATE

Trump is only the third president, the other two being George Washington and Zachary Taylor, who made his fortune in real estate. So it's safe to assume that Trump will favor the real estate sector of the economy, and possibly particularly the luxury real estate sector. Let's take a look at how the new president may influence factors that affect our local market.



IN THE LANES, A PROPERTY WITH SPECTACULAR POOLHOUSE IS CUT $650K

Business in front, party in the back! This property, listed by Rylan Jacka at Sotheby's, has recently had its price cut down to $5.999 million. It debuted on the market last June asking $6.65 million.