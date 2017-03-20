Bon Appetite: Overheard on the Jitney Ambassador

by Dan Rattiner

The following is a true story. Riding the Jitney Ambassador from Southampton to Manhattan last Tuesday, I received the hot towel and the earphones for the movie from the attendant as we got underway, then overheard this conversation between the attendant and the passenger sitting behind me.

“Would you like coffee or tea or a glass of wine?”

“What wine you have?”

“Red or white.”

“What is the white wine?”

“Martha Clara Solstice Blanc.”

“What year?”

“2015.”

“I’ll have a glass of that.”

