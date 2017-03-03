Celebrate National Tartar Sauce Day at Dan’s Best of the Best Seafood Restaurants

Something fishy is going on in the United States today—something zesty and tangy, too. It’s National Tartar Sauce Day! Seafood lovers have been dipping their fried seafood (and other stuff, like french fries) in this fabulous condiment for ages, but if you are more of a landlubber you may not be familiar with this great treat. Tartar sauce is typically made with either mayonnaise or aioli, and usually has capers, gherkins, lemon juice and dill. You may also find chopped pickles or relish, capers, onions and parsley mixed in.
Hungry yet? If you’re dying to have some fried shrimp or fish and chips, check out Dan’s Best of the Best winners for Seafood Restaurant on both the North and South Forks. Some of these restaurants are currently closed for the winter season, but are reopening soon.
North Fork
Platinum
Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant
40200 Main Road, Orient
631-323-2424 orientbythesea.com
*Closed for the season
Gold
Southold Fish Market
64755 Main Road, Southold
631-765-3200 facebook.com/southoldfishmarket
Silver
Billy’s By the Bay
2530 Manhanset Avenue, Greenport
631-477-8300 billysbythebayrestaurant.com
Bronze
Alure
62300 Main Road, Southold
631-876-5300 alurenorthfork.com
*Closed for the season
South Fork
Platinum
Westlake Fish House
352 Westlake Drive, Montauk
631-668-3474 westlakefishhouse.com
*Closed for the season
Gold
Duryea’s Lobster Deck
65 Tuthill Road, Montauk
631-668-2410 duryealobsters.com
*Closed for the season
Silver
Dockers Waterside
94 Dune Road, East Quogue
631-653-0653 dockerswaterside.com
*Closed for the season
The Clamman Seafood Market
235A North Sea Road, Southampton
631-283-6669 clamman.com
Bronze
Bostwick’s Chowder House
277 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
631-324-1111 bostwickschowderhouse.com
*Closed for the season
Find more of the Best of the Best businesses and personalities in Hamptons and North Fork at DansBOTB.com!