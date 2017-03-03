Celebrate National Tartar Sauce Day at Dan’s Best of the Best Seafood Restaurants

Photo: fotek/123rf
March 3, 2017 by Dan's Best of the Best

Something fishy is going on in the United States today—something zesty and tangy, too. It’s National Tartar Sauce Day! Seafood lovers have been dipping their fried seafood (and other stuff, like french fries) in this fabulous condiment for ages, but if you are more of a landlubber you may not be familiar with this great treat. Tartar sauce is typically made with either mayonnaise or aioli, and usually has capers, gherkins, lemon juice and dill. You may also find chopped pickles or relish, capers, onions and parsley mixed in.

Hungry yet? If you’re dying to have some fried shrimp or fish and chips, check out Dan’s Best of the Best winners for Seafood Restaurant on both the North and South Forks. Some of these restaurants are currently closed for the winter season, but are reopening soon.

North Fork

Platinum
Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant
40200 Main Road, Orient
631-323-2424 orientbythesea.com
*Closed for the season

Gold
Southold Fish Market
64755 Main Road, Southold
631-765-3200 facebook.com/southoldfishmarket

Silver
Billy’s By the Bay
2530 Manhanset Avenue, Greenport
631-477-8300 billysbythebayrestaurant.com

Bronze
Alure
62300 Main Road, Southold
631-876-5300 alurenorthfork.com
*Closed for the season

South Fork

Platinum
Westlake Fish House
352 Westlake Drive, Montauk
631-668-3474 westlakefishhouse.com
*Closed for the season

Gold
Duryea’s Lobster Deck
65 Tuthill Road, Montauk
631-668-2410 duryealobsters.com
*Closed for the season

Silver
Dockers Waterside
94 Dune Road, East Quogue
631-653-0653 dockerswaterside.com
*Closed for the season

The Clamman Seafood Market
235A North Sea Road, Southampton
631-283-6669 clamman.com

Bronze
Bostwick’s Chowder House
277 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
631-324-1111 bostwickschowderhouse.com
*Closed for the season

Find more of the Best of the Best businesses and personalities in Hamptons and North Fork at DansBOTB.com!

Related Articles

Car crash auto bodyYou’ll Probably Crash Someday: Get Help at Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Auto Body Shops

BACK TO Blog Du Jour

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar