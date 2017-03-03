Celebrate National Tartar Sauce Day at Dan’s Best of the Best Seafood Restaurants

by Dan's Best of the Best

Something fishy is going on in the United States today—something zesty and tangy, too. It’s National Tartar Sauce Day! Seafood lovers have been dipping their fried seafood (and other stuff, like french fries) in this fabulous condiment for ages, but if you are more of a landlubber you may not be familiar with this great treat. Tartar sauce is typically made with either mayonnaise or aioli, and usually has capers, gherkins, lemon juice and dill. You may also find chopped pickles or relish, capers, onions and parsley mixed in.

Hungry yet? If you’re dying to have some fried shrimp or fish and chips, check out Dan’s Best of the Best winners for Seafood Restaurant on both the North and South Forks. Some of these restaurants are currently closed for the winter season, but are reopening soon.

North Fork

Platinum

Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant

40200 Main Road, Orient

631-323-2424 orientbythesea.com

*Closed for the season

Gold

Southold Fish Market

64755 Main Road, Southold

631-765-3200 facebook.com/southoldfishmarket

Silver

Billy’s By the Bay

2530 Manhanset Avenue, Greenport

631-477-8300 billysbythebayrestaurant.com

Bronze

Alure

62300 Main Road, Southold

631-876-5300 alurenorthfork.com

*Closed for the season

South Fork

Platinum

Westlake Fish House

352 Westlake Drive, Montauk

631-668-3474 westlakefishhouse.com

*Closed for the season

Gold

Duryea’s Lobster Deck

65 Tuthill Road, Montauk

631-668-2410 duryealobsters.com

*Closed for the season

Silver

Dockers Waterside

94 Dune Road, East Quogue

631-653-0653 dockerswaterside.com

*Closed for the season

The Clamman Seafood Market

235A North Sea Road, Southampton

631-283-6669 clamman.com

Bronze

Bostwick’s Chowder House

277 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

631-324-1111 bostwickschowderhouse.com

*Closed for the season

Find more of the Best of the Best businesses and personalities in Hamptons and North Fork at DansBOTB.com!