Groove Out at Hamptons and North Fork Eateries for Winterfest

by Stacy Dermont

Winterfest Live on the Vine is going full steam ahead right now with musical acts performing at the East End’s many wineries through March 19. Our beautiful wineries are a great place to catch some local grooves year-round, in fact. But maybe you want to have a full meal while your ears are filled with love. If so, you’ll want to check out some of our Hamptons and North Fork eateries that are known for food, drink and live entertainment.

Almond in Bridgehampton offers live entertainment monthly in the form of Artists & Writers Nights that feature local artists with international reach. Sometimes musicians, sometimes poets, sometimes visual artists, always fun. The restaurant’s namesake, artist Almond Zigmund herself, organizes the nights. Her husband chef Jason Weiner plans food for these evenings that relates to the presentation in some way and is served family style. You can find more information about these gatherings at almondrestaurant.com, but reservations for these special nights are only taken over the phone at 631-537-5665.

Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor is relatively new to the area in that the new resort maintains the name and footprint of the original structure after a lengthy renovation. It has built a solid reputation for being a go-to happy hour and after-hours spot. Look for live music in the bar or on the porch year-round at baronscove.com.

Bay Burger on the Bridgehampton Turnpike, just outside of Sag Harbor, offers house-ground burgers and other fast-food-made-from-good-ingredients in a family-friendly atmosphere. Every Thursday, Bay Burger hosts the popular live Jazz Jam Session from 7-9 p.m. No cover or reservations required. If you’d like to perform, contact Claes Brondal at drummersaint@hotmail.com. Stop at the farmstand next door in season for the freshest eggs and greens to take home! bayburger.com

Get your dose of poetry at Poetry Street, a monthly open mic event at the Blue Duck Bakery Café on Main Street in Riverhead. “We are thrilled,” Blue Duck Owner Nancy Kouris says, “to be able to lend out our bakery to such innovative and creative minds who share their original, thought-provoking work.” Poetry Street next meets on Sunday, March 26, and on the fourth Sunday of every month from 2–4 p.m. blueduckbakerycafe.com

The Coast Grill in Noyac offers a seafood rich menu—and a kids’ menu—with panache. Expect friendly service and a fabulous sunset over the water. On Sundays, The Coast Grill hosts local musicians performing live in the East End Opry’s mini-set and not-so-open-mic format. thecoastgrillrestaurant.com

Gurney’s Montauk has it all going on—multiple restaurants, a spa, a spectacular view of the ocean and live music. Best part? You and your guests can stay over at this popular destination. No. Drive. Home. gurneysmontauk.com

North Fork Roasting Co. Craft Coffee Roasters (“NoFoRoCo”) in Southold has become a magnet for coffee lovers and local musicians alike (often, they are very much alike). Watch for upcoming open mics on noforoastingco.com

The new Riverhead Cider House tasting room and restaurant on Sound Avenue in Calverton promises to bring live music into the happy mix—of in-house hard cider, gourmet food and local beer and wine—soon. Their two dueling player pianos aren’t getting any younger, after all. riverheadcider.com

The Saltbox Restaurant & Bar in Montauk is live year-round. Check out local fave duo Spaghetti Westerners there on Friday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. Look for guitarist J.J. Sansaverino every Monday. montauksaltbox.com

Suffolk Theater is an Art Deco gem, right on Riverhead’s Main Street, that books a wide array of music and other live entertainments. It will come as welcome news to many regulars that this theater now offers a new menu from their new chef, Matt Kar, owner of the Jamesport Manor Inn and Christopher Michael Catering. In addition to the a la carte menu, the theater offers a more substantial prix fixe option. Kar is also the chef for private events, including corporate affairs and weddings. Upcoming Suffolk Theater shows include Joplin’s Pearl March 10, Mary Wilson of the Supremes April 1, Vanilla Fudge April 7, Dave Davies April 22, Roger McGuinn April 28 and Judy Collins May 21. suffolktheater.com.

Townline BBQ in Sagaponack frequently offers live music in their bar area, and barbeque all over the joint. That’s hot. “Bands, Brews & BBQ” kicks it every Friday in March from 5 to 8 p.m. Each week guests may enjoy “smokin’ hot tunes,” alongside the happy hour menu, with no cover. A selection of happy hour items include $8 fresh lime margaritas, $6 cocktails on tap, $4 12 oz. cans of beer, $6 wings, $3 warm pretzels and more. On Friday, March 10 “Smokin’ Hot Tunes – Fridays at Townline Bands, Brews and BBQ” welcomes Montauk’s Lynn Blue Band. townlinebbq.com