Hamptons Stars Nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards

by SOTH Team

The 2017 Daytime Emmy nominations have been announced! In addition to the various soap operas competing, the Daytime Emmy Awards also encompass talk shows and morning shows. As such, congratulations are in order for some of our favorite East Enders. Hamptonite nominees include Kelly Ripa’s Live With Kelly; The View, featuring East Ender Joy Behar; and Today, featuring Matt Lauer, Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. Check out the complete list of nominees below.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital)

Gina Tognoni (Phyllis, The Young and the Restless)

Heather Tom (Katie, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Jess Walton (Jill, The Young and the Restless)

Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital)



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Bergman (Jack, The Young and the Restless)

Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Billy Flynn (Chad, Days of Our Lives)

Vincent Irizarry (Deimos, Days of Our Lives)

Kristoff St. John (Neil, The Young and the Restless)



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Stacy Haiduk (Patty, The Young and the Restless)

Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)

Anna Maria Horsford (Vivian, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Kate Mansi (Abigail, Days of Our Lives)

Kelly Sullivan (Sage, The Young and the Restless)



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives)

Steve Burton (Dylan, The Young and the Restless)

Chad Duell (Michael, General Hospital)

Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Carlos/Joe, General Hospital)

James Reynolds (Abe, Days of Our Lives)



OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina, General Hospital)

Reign Edwards (Nicole, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Hunter King (Summer, The Young and the Restless)

Chloe Lanier (Nelle, General Hospital)

Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, The Young and the Restless)



OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bryan Craig (Morgan, General Hospital)

Pierson Fodé (Thomas, The Bold and the Beautiful)

James Lastovic (Joey, Days of Our Lives)

Tequan Richmond (TJ, General Hospital)

Anthony Turpel (R.J., The Bold and the Beautiful)



OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless



OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Craig Ferguson, Celebrity Name Game

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Pat Sajack, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Celebrity Name Game

Family Feud

Jeopardy

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right



OUTSTANDING LEGAL COURTROOM PROGRAM

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

Judge Judy

The People’s Court

Hot Bench

Judge Mathis



OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today



OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood

E! News

ET

Extra

Inside Edition



OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The Chew

The Dr. Oz Show

Steve Harvey

Larry King Now

The Kitchen

On-Contact



OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOSTS

The Wendy Williams Show

The View

Harry

The Real

Live With Kelly

The Talk



OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The View

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Maury

Live With Kelly

The Talk