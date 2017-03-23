Hamptons Stars Nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards

The 2017 Daytime Emmy nominations have been announced! In addition to the various soap operas competing, the Daytime Emmy Awards also encompass talk shows and morning shows. As such, congratulations are in order for some of our favorite East Enders. Hamptonite nominees include Kelly Ripa’s Live With Kelly; The View, featuring East Ender Joy Behar; and Today, featuring Matt Lauer, Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. Check out the complete list of nominees below.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital)
Gina Tognoni (Phyllis, The Young and the Restless)
Heather Tom (Katie, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Jess Walton (Jill, The Young and the Restless)
Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Peter Bergman (Jack, The Young and the Restless)
Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Billy Flynn (Chad, Days of Our Lives)
Vincent Irizarry (Deimos, Days of Our Lives)
Kristoff St. John (Neil, The Young and the Restless)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Stacy Haiduk (Patty, The Young and the Restless)
Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)
Anna Maria Horsford (Vivian, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Kate Mansi (Abigail, Days of Our Lives)
Kelly Sullivan (Sage, The Young and the Restless)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives)
Steve Burton (Dylan, The Young and the Restless)
Chad Duell (Michael, General Hospital)
Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Carlos/Joe, General Hospital)
James Reynolds (Abe, Days of Our Lives)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina, General Hospital)
Reign Edwards (Nicole, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Hunter King (Summer, The Young and the Restless)
Chloe Lanier (Nelle, General Hospital)
Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith, The Young and the Restless)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bryan Craig (Morgan, General Hospital)
Pierson Fodé (Thomas, The Bold and the Beautiful)
James Lastovic (Joey, Days of Our Lives)
Tequan Richmond (TJ, General Hospital)
Anthony Turpel (R.J., The Bold and the Beautiful)
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Craig Ferguson, Celebrity Name Game
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajack, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Celebrity Name Game
Family Feud
Jeopardy
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
OUTSTANDING LEGAL COURTROOM PROGRAM
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
Judge Judy
The People’s Court
Hot Bench
Judge Mathis
OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood
E! News
ET
Extra
Inside Edition
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The Chew
The Dr. Oz Show
Steve Harvey
Larry King Now
The Kitchen
On-Contact
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOSTS
The Wendy Williams Show
The View
Harry
The Real
Live With Kelly
The Talk
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The View
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Maury
Live With Kelly
The Talk