Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, March 10, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Knee to thigh high, slushy little [mush] burgers this a.m…

Wind Forecast:

NNE winds 15-30 KT.

Water Temp: 41°–45°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 6:13 a.m. • LOW: 12:10 p.m. • HIGH: 6:37 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Possible remnants [or total flatness] with NW winds early a.m. Saturday, NW flatness Sunday a.m., W wind-slop Sunday p.m…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.