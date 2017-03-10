Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, March 10, 2017

March 10, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Knee to thigh high, slushy little [mush] burgers this a.m…

Wind Forecast:
NNE winds 15-30 KT.

Water Temp: 41°–45°
Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 6:13 a.m. • LOW: 12:10 p.m. • HIGH: 6:37 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Possible remnants [or total flatness] with NW winds early a.m. Saturday, NW flatness Sunday a.m., W wind-slop Sunday p.m…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

