Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, March 23, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Flat…
Wind Forecast:
WNW winds 10-20 KT.
Water Temp: 40°–43°
Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 4:21 a.m. • LOW: 10:55 a.m. • HIGH: 5:10 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
Onshore mushy slop Friday, N wind flatnes Saturday, E-NE mush Sunday, SE slop on Monday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.