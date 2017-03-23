Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, March 23, 2017

Photo: Piotr Marcinski/123rf
March 23, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Flat…

Wind Forecast:
WNW winds 10-20 KT.

Water Temp: 40°–43°
Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 4:21 a.m. • LOW: 10:55 a.m. • HIGH: 5:10 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Onshore mushy slop Friday, N wind flatnes Saturday, E-NE mush Sunday, SE slop on Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

Related Articles

Surfer in motionHamptons Surf Report: Thursday, March 9, 2017 surferHamptons Surf Report: Thursday, March 16, 2017 surfer surfingHamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 Art by Lutha Leahy-MillerHamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, March 22, 2017

BACK TO Surf Report

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar