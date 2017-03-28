Investors Seek to Return Grey Gardens to the Ruin It Once Was

by Daniel Koontz

A group of investors, interested in turning East Hampton’s fabled Grey Gardens, currently on the market, into a tourist attraction, met with a fusillade of complaints at a recent planning committee meeting. At times the meeting devolved into angry shouting, and police were called to keep the peace.

At the heart of the investors’ proposal is a plan to transform Grey Gardens from the pristine home it now is, back into the dilapidated ruin it once was, as documented in Grey Gardens, the 1975 film by Albert and David Maysles.

In a prospectus distributed at the meeting, the investors promise “visitors will be able to see their favorite Grey Gardens rooms in the filthy, squalid condition they remember from the classic scenes in the film.”

Additionally, actors playing Big Edie, Little Edie and the Marble Faun will reenact specific moments from the film, while visitors will be able to feed the real cats and raccoons that will populate the house and grounds.

Objections to the plan centered mostly on worries of crowds and parking issues, as the house is located in the estate section of the village, just around the corner from popular Georgica Beach.