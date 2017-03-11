Sag Harbor’s Frank Wimberley Featured in ‘Long Island Abstraction: 2 Generations’

by Oliver Peterson

Four area artists with a combined working experience of 170 years, including Sag Harbor’s own Frank Wimberley are exhibiting their latest work in Long Island Abstraction: 2 Generations, an exhibition of exclusively abstract art at the Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery of The Art League of Long Island in Dix Hills. The opening will take place on Sunday, April 2 from 2–4 p.m., and while it’s a bit of a hike, Hamptonites should make the trip just to see Wimberley’s work in person—not to mention the excellent art by Stan Brodsky, who’s showed extensively here, and the younger Peter Galasso and Laura Swigget.

Both 92 years old and still painting, Wimberley and Brodsky represent abstraction’s elder statesmen in the show, according to Strong’s Neck artist Galasso, a painter of large gestural abstracts who put the show together.

Wimberley has shown his work in dozens of solo shows since 1978 and he’s become well known for his use of heavy impasto, unique mark making techniques and striking color in his abstract compositions. His powerful work is built on decades of experience and experimentation, and it shows. See more at frankwimberley.com.

Swigget, who studied with Brodsky, roots her abstract work in the natural world, while her mentor, who has been exhibiting his work for more than 50 years, absorbing the colors and textures of new landscapes, that he observes during his travels, into his colorful abstract oil paintings. See more of his work at stanbrodsky.com.

Long Island Abstraction: 2 Generations is opening April 2 at the Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery of The Art League of Long Island in Dix Hills (107 East Deer Park Road). Call 631-462-5400 or visit artleagueli.com for more info.