See the 501st Legion and More at Hamptons Comic Extravaganza Sunday

by What to Do

Archie Comics Co-CEO Nancy Silberkleit will host the second annual Comic Extravaganza at her East Hampton home this Sunday, August 6.

After a successful debut last summer displaying a variety of comic book writers and artists, Comic Extravaganza is back and better this year. Along with the comic book tables, there will be an appearance by 501st Legion: Empire City Garrison, the New York metropolitan area chapter of a national organization of Star Wars cosplayers (costumer players) committed to helping the community through costumed charity work. Mostly cosplaying Sith (think Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine), Bounty Hunters and stormtroopers, these “bad guys doing good” are a sight to see.

Another Star Wars fan, Shelter Island’s own South Ferry captain and toy photographer Matt Rohde, who specializes in taking pictures of Star Wars action figures in realistic scenes, will also be in attendance. Rohde, known to the world as @x_captain_kaos_x on Instagram, where he has more than 31,000 followers.

Headlining the list of non-costumed guests is Marty Grabstein, who voiced Cartoon Network’s Courage the Cowardly Dog.

While special guests will surely grab fanboys’ and fangirls’ attention, the purpose of the event is to show how comic books can empower children to develop a love of reading that can last a lifetime. Many comics put out by Archie’s, and those that will be available at the Extravaganza, tackle social issues.

Silberkleit’s flagship comic book, Rise Above discusses overcoming bullying. There will be another vendor with comic books that focuses on helping abused animals. Silberkleit has called on libraries nationwide to celebrate literacy through comics by declaring August Comics Extravaganza Month. She hopes comic book conventions pop up at libraries to draw young people in and introduce them not only to comics, but also to other library services that promote learning.

Silberkleit has offered her personal assistance to help organize these events and may loan her traveling exhibit of Archie Comics, similar to what was on display at the Montauk Library in May.

Come the Comic Extravaganza and enjoy a day celebrating comics, Star Wars and all things geek—not to mention the fight against bullying. Costumes are encouraged!

Nancy Silberkleit’s Comic Extravaganza is this Sunday, August 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 111 Cove Hollow Road in East Hampton. Call 516-512-4368 for more info.