East Hampton Library’s 13th Annual Authors Night Returns on August 12

by Arts & Entertainment

East Hampton Library’s Authors Night returns this Saturday, August 12. This popular annual fundraiser features 100 authors from across all genres and is one of the largest events of its kind in the country.

This year’s Honorary Co-Chairs are Hilaria Baldwin, Robert A. Caro, Dick Cavett, Peter Marino, Malcolm Nance, Jessica Seinfeld, Stephen Kennedy Smith and Elizabeth Vargas. Alec Baldwin serves as Founding Honorary Chair.

The star-studded evening begins at 5 p.m. with the Authors Reception, where guests can meet authors, buy their books and have them signed. A dinner follows at 8 p.m. at private homes in honor of select authors.

Featured authors include Alan Alda (If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?); Ann Brashares (The Whole Thing Together); two-time Pulitzer Prize winning biographer Robert A. Caro (The Passage of Power: The Years of Lyndon Johnson, Vol. IV); legendary talk show host Dick Cavett (Brief Encounters); New York Times best-selling author Tom Clavin (Dodge City); photographer Elliott Erwitt (Elliott Erwitt: Home Around the World); Stacey Griffith (Two Turns from Zero); architect Peter Marino (The Garden of Peter Marino); former Obama staffer Alyssa Mastromonaco (Who Thought This Was a Good Idea?: And Other Questions You Should Have Answers to When You Work in the White House); Malcolm Nance (Hacking ISIS: How to Destroy the Cyber Jihad); New York Times best-selling author Holly Peterson (It Happens in the Hamptons); artist David Salle (How to See: Looking, Talking and Thinking About Art); author and philanthropist Jessica Seinfeld (Food Swings); entrepreneur and JFK nephew Stephen Kennedy Smith (JFK: A Vision for America); and TV journalist Elizabeth Vargas (Between Breaths: A Memoir of Panic and Addiction). Other participating authors include James Barron, Blanche Wiesen Cook, Laura Dave, Laurie Gelman, Stone Grissom, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marissa Hermer, Robyn Lea, Jeffrey Lyons, Kati Marton, Kathy McKeon, Wade Rouse, Jennifer Ash Ruddick, Jill Santopolo, Jean Kennedy Smith, Iris Smyles, Marshall Watson, Chris Whipple, Beatriz Williams and others.

Tickets for the Authors Reception are available for $100. Limited dinner party tickets are available starting at $300. For more information on East Hampton Library’s Authors Night, at 4 Maidstone Lane, East Hampton, visit authorsnight.org.