For Jaime Karbowiak, becoming executive director of the Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum means she will helm the museum during an exciting time. A doctoral candidate at St. John’s University with an emphasis on transatlantic piracy and privateering during the colonial period, she is uniquely positioned to captain the museum through the 250th anniversary celebration that is underway.

“We have several new exhibitions and programs planned that will explore how Long Islanders experienced the Colonial era and American Revolution, and how this area played such an important role in a much broader national story,” Karbowiak explains.

One of the first things Long Islanders will want to do is purchase a Passport Book (suffolk250.org or at participating locations) that lists a range of sites in Suffolk and Nassau counties related to the 250th. The books have QR codes and you can find out about each site and then visit and get the site’s stamp as you mark off all the places you’ve seen.

“It will make a nice memory of the celebration,” Karbowiak says. “It also is full of information about each site.”

Karbowiak and her staff have the exciting task of helping Long Islanders understand the important role Sag Harbor played during the colonial period and the Revolutionary War. They’ll do that thanks in part to a series of events this summer. If you visited the Whaling Museum in the past, you’ll want to come again, and this summer will be the perfect time.

“We’ll have special events planned through the summer into the fall, including family friendly events designed for younger visitors,” Karbowiak explains.

Fans of author and former Newsday writer Bill Bleyer will enjoy “Long Island Naval History in Wartime,” 5-6 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Bleyer will present a talk that includes the country’s first amphibious landing on Plum Island, the British blockade, the wreck of the HMS Culloden and the Meigs and other whaleboat raids. While it covers various military periods, listeners will enjoy learning more about early naval history.

Beginning May 16, visitors can learn about “Meigs Raid,” part of the Whaleboat Wars on Long Island Sound during the American Revolution that helped to disrupt British activities and lift the morale of American fighters in a brand-new exhibit.

“The Whaling Museum is a great place to learn about the impact that Sag Harbor and Long Island in general had on whaling and nautical history,” Karbowiak says. “We even have an historic whaleboat on the lawn.”

Beginning in June, visitors will be able to scan a QR code with their smart phone and compare the boat they are looking at to the size of an actual whale and have an understanding of what these whalers risked when they hooked into a whale and took the “Nantucket sleighride”that could have ended in death for the sailor and/or the whale.

Mark your calendar for the “Meigs Raid Weekend: Colonial Village Living History Festival,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 23. The museum will be overrun — with Revolutionary War reenactors. These will include both American and British soldiers, wives and camp followers, all dressed in period clothing. It will feature members of the 3rd New York, Long Island’s own premier reenactment group. It will include demonstrations of drills and the firing of muskets throughout the day and a detachment of British troops from the 23rd Royal Welsh Fusiliers demonstrating drills and military camp activities, housing, dining and other activities. Local musician David Cataletto will treat festival attendees to a concert of sea shanties as part of the festivities. There also will be demonstrations of breadmaking, spinning, wampum making, tending animals and children’s games. In short, how you would have spent part of your time if you lived during the colonial period.

“The American Revolution on Long Island” with Dr. Joanne Grasso will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Grasso will take a look at how the American Revolution divided families and towns on Long Island. Washington’s defeat at the Battle of Long Island in August 1776 started seven years of British occupation. Patriot sympathizers were subject to loyalty oaths, theft of property and the quartering of soldiers in their homes. Grasso explores the story of an island at war.

Learn more about how food was prepared during “Historic Maritime Cooking with Diane Schwindt,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, as she demonstrates outdoor cooking on a ship’s hearth during the Revolutionary period. Samples of food cooked on period ships will also be available to try.

Additionally, The Whalemobile, a life-sized inflatable whale experience, will visit the Sag Harbor Learning Center auditorium, 135 Division St., on Sunday, Aug. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. The interactive exhibit invites children and families to step inside the whale to explore its anatomy, view real whale artifacts and learn about marine conservation. Organizers say the program is designed to spark curiosity and highlight the connection between whales, the ocean and everyday life. Admission is $20 per person and free with the purchase of a new family membership.

“I am really happy to be back out on the East End,” says Karbowiak. She previously worked as director of the Long Island Maritime Museum in West Sayville, collections manager at the East Hampton Historical Society and as archivist and collections manager at the Greater Westhampton Historical Society and the Suffolk County Historical Society in Riverhead. She was most recently executive director of the Roslyn Landmark Society. “I am working on my dissertation related to maritime history, so this is a perfect fit.”

Those who enjoy architecture will be fascinated by the history of the building. Built in 1845 by whaling captain Benjamin Huntting II, it was the home of Margaret Olivia Slocum Sage in the early 20th century. The museum now shares space with the Sag Harbor Masons’ WamponamonLodge, which is housed on the second floor.

In addition, it is within walking distance of other attractions such as the wharf, the Bay Street Theater, Sag Harbor Center for the Arts, Old Whalers Church, Sag Harbor Marine Park, Custom House Museum, Salt House Mercantile, Sag Harbor Books and Canio’s Books.

If you are piqued to do more than just visit, the museum is always looking for volunteers. The opportunities range from office tasks to working around the grounds and assisting during events. If you are age 15-22, you can also apply to the museum for the Gardiner Young Scholars Program that provides a $1,600 stipend and requires 100 hours of internship work. It is provided through the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation.

For more information about programs, events, volunteer opportunities or internships, visit sagharborwhalingmuseum.org or phone 631-725-0770. The museum is at 200 Main St.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.