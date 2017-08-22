Hit the Beach with Dan’s Best Clam Bakes in the Hamptons and North Fork

August 22, 2017 by Dan's Best of the Best

As summer hits it’s peak and verges on winding down, the opportunity to host wonderful clam bakes also begins to fade. August is prime time to gather family and friends for clams, lobster, corn and more on the beach! Below we share our 2016 winners for Dan’s Best of the Best Clam Bake in the Hamptons and North Fork. Pick your favorite beach and call one of these outstanding businesses today!

Nominations are now open for our 2017 Dan’s Best of the Best contest. Support your favorites and give them your vote at DansBotB.com, where you’ll also find more best of the best businesses, foods, wines and personalities in Hamptons and North Fork!

SOUTH FORK

Platinum
Clamman Seafood Market
235A North Sea Road, Southampton
631-283-6669, clamman.com

Gold
Cor J Seafood – Hampton Bays
36 Lighthouse Road, Hampton Bays
631-728-5186, corjseafoodwesthampton.com

Gold
Dockers Waterside
94 Dune Road, East Quogue
631-653-0653, dockerswaterside.com

Silver
Cor J Seafood – Westhampton
212 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
631-288-8184, corjseafoodwesthampton.com

Bronze
Stuart’s Seafood
41 Oak Lane, Amagansett
631-267-6700, stuartsseafood.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum
Southold Fish Market
61850 Main Road, Southold
631-765-3200

Gold
Cooperage Inn
2218 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
631-727-8994, cooperageinn.com

Silver
Buoy One
1175 W. Main Street, Riverhead
631-208-9737, buoyone.com

Bronze
Claudio’s Clam Bar
111-A Main Street, Greenport
631-477-1889, claudios.com

