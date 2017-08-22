Hit the Beach with Dan’s Best Clam Bakes in the Hamptons and North Fork

by Dan's Best of the Best

As summer hits it’s peak and verges on winding down, the opportunity to host wonderful clam bakes also begins to fade. August is prime time to gather family and friends for clams, lobster, corn and more on the beach! Below we share our 2016 winners for Dan’s Best of the Best Clam Bake in the Hamptons and North Fork. Pick your favorite beach and call one of these outstanding businesses today!

Nominations are now open for our 2017 Dan’s Best of the Best contest. Support your favorites and give them your vote at DansBotB.com, where you’ll also find more best of the best businesses, foods, wines and personalities in Hamptons and North Fork!

SOUTH FORK

Platinum

Clamman Seafood Market

235A North Sea Road, Southampton

631-283-6669, clamman.com

Gold

Cor J Seafood – Hampton Bays

36 Lighthouse Road, Hampton Bays

631-728-5186, corjseafoodwesthampton.com

Gold

Dockers Waterside

94 Dune Road, East Quogue

631-653-0653, dockerswaterside.com

Silver

Cor J Seafood – Westhampton

212 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach

631-288-8184, corjseafoodwesthampton.com

Bronze

Stuart’s Seafood

41 Oak Lane, Amagansett

631-267-6700, stuartsseafood.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Southold Fish Market

61850 Main Road, Southold

631-765-3200

Gold

Cooperage Inn

2218 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

631-727-8994, cooperageinn.com

Silver

Buoy One

1175 W. Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-9737, buoyone.com

Bronze

Claudio’s Clam Bar

111-A Main Street, Greenport

631-477-1889, claudios.com