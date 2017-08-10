North Fork Events, August 11–13: Opera Under the Stars and More

by What To Do

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer, from the wine trail to Shelter Island and beyond. Find more at events.DansPapers.com.

WORKSHOP

The Summer Kitchen

When: August 11, 10 a.m.

Where: Agricultural Center, 3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold

What: Join the Peconic Land Trust in the barn and meet Emilie Zaweski of The Farmer’s Kitchen. Learn how to cook healthy, locally grown summer produce and sample several delicious dishes. Recipes will be provided.

Contact: 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

OUTDOORS

Lemonade Talk and Twilight Walk

When: August 12, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mashomack Preserve, 79 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island

What: Enjoy lemonade on the Manor House porch, take a walk along Bass Creek as the sun sets, learn about crickets and other crepuscular creatures and enjoy dusk on Shelter Island. All ages are welcome, kids must be accompanied by an adult.

Contact: 631-749-4219

MUSIC

Opera Under the Stars

When: August 12, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Diliberto Winery, 250 Manor Lane, Jamesport

What: This annual event features performances by international and regional singers alongside vineyard owner and winemaker Salvatore Diliberto. This event is open to ages 21 and over.

Contact: 631-722-3416, bit.ly/august2017opera

Big Brother & The Holding Company

When: August 12, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: Janis Joplin’s original band makes a rare appearance on Long Island. This show features lead singer Eileen Humphreys singing Joplin classics, along with original members Peter Albin and Dave Getz.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

WINE

Winemaker for a Day: VIP Blending Session

When: August 13, noon

Where: Sannino Bella Vita Vineyard, 1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic

What: Learn how to blend a custom bottle of wine and learn about life as a vintner.

Contact: 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com