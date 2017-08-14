Peter Buchman: Hamptons Best Art Instagram Accounts

by Hamptons Best Art Instagram Accounts

Sag Harbor multimedia artist Peter Buchman offers a brilliant visual exploration of Americana in all its many facets. The painter and mixed media sculptor uses a wide array of materials in his varied body of work, yet a common thread holds all of it together. Whether he’s creating a miniature baseball diorama inside a vintage suitcase, a negative space skull and crossbones from toy soldiers, mosaics of classic superheroes, or pinup sketches on hotel stationary from around the country—everything Buchman does carries a nostalgic and very American feel and attitude.

The artist regularly updates his @peterbuchmanartist Instagram account with images of finished works, pieces in progress, and the many things from which he draws inspiration. His combined collection of photographs mixes a wonderful cocktail of Buchman’s work and interesting life, which anyone with a sophisticated eye would love to drink in.

Take a look, give him a follow and see for yourself. We’ve shared some of our favorite highlights below.

To learn more about Peter Buchman and his art, visit peterbuchman.com.

See more Hamptons Best Art Instagram Accounts