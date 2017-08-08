Shake Shack Offers Lunch at EMP Summer House in the Hamptons August 11–13

by Hampton Eats

The world’s favorite “fast casual” restaurant chain, Shake Shack, is returning to the Hamptons this weekend. The beloved burger joint, which was a hit at Dan’s GrillHampton on July 21, will serve lunch at EMP Summer House—the Hamptons pop-up of 2017’s “The World’s Best Restaurant” Eleven Madison Park—from Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13.

All weekend, from noon–5 p.m. on the EMP Summer House patio (and take out), Shake Shack is dishing out their classic offerings, such as their ShackBurger, Bacon Double Cheeseburger and crinkle cut fries with signature Shack “Old Bay” seasoning. The restaurant that redefined fast food in Manhattan, also has a few Hamptons-inspired surprises, like the CLAMBurger, a cheeseburger topped with littleneck clams and ShackSauce; and Lobster Shack, a hamburger topped with fresh Maine lobster, lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce. (See the full menu below.)

For NYC Shack fans who won’t be getting out to the Hamptons this weekend, Shake Shack’s original Madison Square Park location is serving the Lobster Shack all weekend long.

Danny Meyer’s Shake Shack started in 2001 as a humble hot dog stand in Madison Square Park. The restaurant’s now famous burgers are 100% Angus beef and free of hormones and antibiotics. Today the Shake Shack chain comprises more than 70 outlets worldwide—including locations across the U.S. and in Russia, Oman and Japan, to name just a few countries. The nearest to the Hamptons is in Lake Grove, at 2093 Smith Haven Plaza.

EMP Summer House only accepts cash or American Express, and is located at 341 Pantigo Road in East Hampton. Lunch reservations are not required for Shake Shack offerings. Learn more at empsummerhouse.com.

EMP Summer House / Shake Shack Menu

ShackBurger: cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, ShackSauce

Bacon Double Cheeseburger: double cheeseburger with all-natural smoked Niman Ranch bacon

CLAMBurger: cheeseburger topped with crispy little neck clams and ShackSauce

Lobster Shack: hamburger topped with fresh Maine lobster, lettuce, tomato, ShackSauce

Crinkle Fries: dusted with Shack “Old Bay” seasoning

Lemonade: ($5.00)

Summerhouse Fifty-Fifty: half lemonade/half iced tea

Pretzel, The Cookie!: Peanut butter cookies sandwiched with malted chocolate cremeux, marshmallow fluff and chocolate covered pretzel pieces