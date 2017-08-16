Behind the Hedges: Simple & Serene in Sag Harbor

Photo: Via Sotheby's
August 16, 2017 by Lee Meyer

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

CLEAN, SIMPLE, AND SERENE BY THE BAY IN SAG HARBOR FOR $2.7 MILLION
Like paddleboards, kayaking, and so on? Then this is the house for you. Access to the protected cove and the bay beyond is just half a block down the street. The house itself is a newly renovated contemporary with simple clean lines inside and out. Both the plot and the house are of a reasonable, manageable size. The plot is 0.58 of an acre, but includes an inviting saltwater pool with deck; there’s also a roof deck with attractive views via a spiral staircase. The house is 2500 square feet with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Particularly nice is the new white marble kitchen, with a wall of glass doors opening to the deck, and a gray marble bathroom; the master bedroom is also notable, being a good size with sliders to its own deck. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

hedges logo

Related Articles

Courtesy Sotheby'sBehind the Hedges Digest: Beauty in Southampton & MorePaul Simon's house almost went over a cliff. Literally.Behind the Hedges: Paul Simon’s Cliffside DilemmamecoxBehind the Hedges: A Mecox FarmAerial view of John McEnroe's estateBehind the Hedges: John McEnroe Sells Southampton Estate

BACK TO Real Estate News

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar