Behind the Hedges: Simple & Serene in Sag Harbor

by Lee Meyer

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

CLEAN, SIMPLE, AND SERENE BY THE BAY IN SAG HARBOR FOR $2.7 MILLION

Like paddleboards, kayaking, and so on? Then this is the house for you. Access to the protected cove and the bay beyond is just half a block down the street. The house itself is a newly renovated contemporary with simple clean lines inside and out. Both the plot and the house are of a reasonable, manageable size. The plot is 0.58 of an acre, but includes an inviting saltwater pool with deck; there’s also a roof deck with attractive views via a spiral staircase. The house is 2500 square feet with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Particularly nice is the new white marble kitchen, with a wall of glass doors opening to the deck, and a gray marble bathroom; the master bedroom is also notable, being a good size with sliders to its own deck. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com