Dog Abandoned in Patchogue: Suffolk SPCA Seeks Person Responsible

Mama the Puggle was abandoned in Patchogue, Photo: Suffolk SPCA
September 1, 2017 by Scoop Team

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Suffolk SPCA) is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for abandoning a neglected, 10-year-old female puggle—a mix between a pug and a beagle—in the Patchogue area.

The sweet dog, Mama, was found tied to a pole near a Walgreens pharmacy on Main Street.

Atlantic Coast Veterinary Specialists called the SPCA to explain that Mamma was transported to the hospital on Monday, August 28.

A person convicted of abandonment of animals could be found guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment up to one year and/or a fine of up to $1,000. More than 3,000 cases of animal abuse were reported in Suffolk County last year.

If anyone recognizes this dog, please contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Learn more about the Suffolk County SPCA, their important role in our communities and how to volunteer or donate at suffolkspca.org.

Related Articles

Keeps pets safe during Memorial Day weekend BBQs.Suffolk SPCA: Keep Pets Safe During Memorial Day Weekend A Smooth Face Caiman alligator was surrendered to the Suffolk SPCA.Alligator Surrendered to the Suffolk County SPCA

BACK TO The Scoop

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
“Dans
Skip to toolbar