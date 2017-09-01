Dog Abandoned in Patchogue: Suffolk SPCA Seeks Person Responsible

by Scoop Team

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Suffolk SPCA) is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for abandoning a neglected, 10-year-old female puggle—a mix between a pug and a beagle—in the Patchogue area.

The sweet dog, Mama, was found tied to a pole near a Walgreens pharmacy on Main Street.

Atlantic Coast Veterinary Specialists called the SPCA to explain that Mamma was transported to the hospital on Monday, August 28.

A person convicted of abandonment of animals could be found guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment up to one year and/or a fine of up to $1,000. More than 3,000 cases of animal abuse were reported in Suffolk County last year.

If anyone recognizes this dog, please contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Learn more about the Suffolk County SPCA, their important role in our communities and how to volunteer or donate at suffolkspca.org.