Hamptons Kids’ Events: Harry Potter Green Screen, Green Meadow Farms and More

by What To Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.



ARTS & CRAFTS

Crayons, Chalk & Coloring

When: September 29, 3:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Everybody enjoys playing with crayons. Plenty of coloring books and paper will be provided. If the weather permits, head outside and color with sidewalk chalk. This event is appropriate for ages 3 and up.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

LEARNING

Library Science

When: September 29, 4 p.m.

Where: Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton

What: Learn about the world around you. This week: learn how to make unbreakable bubbles!

Contact: 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org

ANIMALS

Green Meadow Farms Workshop

When: September 30, 11 a.m.

Where: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street Riverhead

What: This hands-on program features frogs, bugs, reptiles, chickens, rabbits and other baby animals.

Contact: 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

FUN & GAMES

“Harry Potter” Green Screen

When: October 1, 2:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Practice some movie magic to turn into a little witch or wizard like Harry Potter. Take pictures in front of the green screen and change the background so it looks like you’re flying on a broom with Harry, Ron and Hermione. Costumes are welcome! This event is appropriate for ages 6–12.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

TEENS

Teen Tuesdays

When: October 3, 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street Bridgehampton

What: Events and activities just for teens. Experiment with technology, get creative in the kitchen, and relax after school.

Contact: 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org