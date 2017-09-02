Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Donates $1 Million to Harvey Relief

by SOTH Team

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has donated $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, according to a report by Page Six. The United Way Harvey Recovery Fund said, “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation. Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us—and that’s what this gift represents.” The East End favorite and his foundation have contributed to natural disasters before, including the 2004 tsunami, the Haiti earthquake and Hurricane Sandy. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation’s donation is the inaugural donation to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund.

In other DiCaprio news, the actor is reportedly being eyed to play the lead role in Warner Bros.’ upcoming film exploring the origins of Batman villain The Joker. The Hollywood Reporter says that “by bringing on Martin Scorsese as a producer, the studio hopes to use the legendary filmmaker to lure his longtime collaborator into the world of comic book franchises.” The role of the Joker is currently being played by Jared Leto in the DC Extended Universe films (which comprises movies like Man of Steel, Suicide Squad, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, the upcoming Justice League and more).

DiCaprio was recently announced to be playing the role in an upcoming film about the life of Leonardo da Vinci. The multitalented star will also produce the film via his production arm Appian Way. The film will be based on East Ender Walter Isaacson’s book Leonardo da Vinci.