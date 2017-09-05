Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Get Cozy at Labor Day Party

by SOTH Team

Months after first reports of their romance, East Ender Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were seen kissing and dancing at a Hamptons Labor Day bash. Page Six reports that the actress and and the SNL star “kissed outside and didn’t care that it was raining” at a party hosted by Discovery Communications’ chief David Zaslav and wife Pam in East Hampton.

The Zaslavs’ annual Labor Day bash includes a bonfire and beach bar, but this year’s outdoor festivities had to be shut down after the abrupt and heavy rainfall. Hamptonites Jon Bon Jovi and Jimmy Buffett (plus many other guests and the bartenders and staff) were among those who got drenched. Luckily, the party tent stayed dry, where fabulous diva Diana Ross performed.

Other guests included Gayle King, East Ender Katie Couric, Les Moonves, Andy Lack, Jeff Zucker, Don Lemon, George Stephanopoulos, Savanna Guthrie, Matt Lauer, Martha Stewart, Harry Connick Jr., Andrew Cuomo, Senator Chuck Schumer and Robert De Niro, among many others.

According to a report by Perez Hilton, Johansson and Jost were also seen together on Friday night around East Hampton. They also ate at Nick & Toni’s last Wednesday. Johansson and Jost were seen together over the Fourth of July weekend, where they were canoodling at The Palm in East Hampton. Their romance began months after Johansson’s divorce from Romain Dauriac.