This Fall at WHBPAC: Scotty McCreery, Jim Jefferies and More

by Song & Stage

The Westhampton Beach Performing Art Center’s (WHBPAC) opened July 4, 1998 after a nearly $3 million renovation project. The results, as we know, are fabulous. With each passing season, WHBPAC has grown. Their year-round programming has included shows from world class performers such as Ziggy Marley, Cyndi Lauper, Kris Kristofferson, Kathy Griffin, Trevor Noah and Gladys Knight (just to name a few), as well as their popular World Cinema series and one of the East End’s finest year-round arts education programs. Whether you’re in Montauk, Manhattan or anywhere in between, you’ll want to check out what they have in store this fall.

On Tuesday, October 10, you could have what might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play at the celebrated Sebonack Golf Club and support the WHBPAC with every swing! The otherwise private course, situated on 300 acres in Southampton, and designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tom Doak, provides a strong golfing challenge for players of all levels. Sebonack features holes that offer panoramic views of Long Island’s Peconic Bay and Cold Spring Pond. Rolling fairways and undulating greens present an interesting day on the links! Costs are $750 for single golfers and $3,000 for foursomes. That price includes an 8:30 a.m. continental breakfast and 2 p.m. luncheon and awards ceremony. For more information on this opportunity contact robertaS@whbpac.org or call 631-288-2350 x 117

Country invades Westhampton Beach on Saturday, October 21 at 8 p.m. when 96.1 FM morning show personality, Phathead, makes his way to Westhampton Beach! And he is bringing American Idol winner and smash hit maker, Scotty McCreery and American Idol finalist Jeneve Rose Mitchell with him. Dust off those boots and get in on the fun. Tickets range from $45–$65. Special $100 VIP tickets are also available and include a meet and greet party with McCreery.

If you missed the September 1 show with comedian Mike Birbiglia, you’ll still have a chance to laugh until your side hurts when Jim Jefferies brings his Unusual Punishment Tour to WHBPAC on Saturday, October 28 for two shows. Yes, Jefferies—highly offensive, politically incorrect, irreverent and, most importantly, hilarious—will be performing at 7 p.m. and again at 9:30 p.m. He has the uncanny ability to get away with jokes that most comedians wouldn’t dare touch, due to his ability to both charm and offend. This affable Aussie, with his controversial and belief-challenging standup style, continues to surprise and entertain audiences across the globe. Just remember, leave your sensitivity at the door—shows are for mature audiences only. Tickets range from $90 to $135.

Every Wednesday is Karaoke Night at the Mill Roadhouse at 142 Mill Road in Westhampton Beach (themillroadhouse.com). But on Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m., WHBPAC invites you to come rock the mic to benefit their Arts Academy, which has its own exciting fall schedule. Karaoke, libations, food, and fun will reign, and a fabulous auction rounds out this grown-ups-only celebration. Advance tickets are $25, $40 on the day of the event.

The world’s reigning male chorus, Chanticleer, takes the stage Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m. Known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its seamless blend of 12 male voices, this multi-Grammy award-winning ensemble is pitch-perfect. These world travelers will be coming straight from their sold out annual performances at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and performing their original interpretations of holiday classics. Chanticleer will surely have you celebrating the spirit of the season! Tickets range from $50 to $70.

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is located at 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. For more information on these shows and more visit whbpac.org or call 631-288-1500.