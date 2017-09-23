Will & Grace Cast Perform Theme Song with Lyrics on Tonight Show

by SOTH Team

Hamptonite Debra Messing and her fellow Will & Grace cast members joined Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon in singing the revived series’ theme song, with lyrics for the first time, on The Tonight Show Friday.

Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally took to Fallon’s stage to celebrate the return of Will & Grace, their Emmy-winning NBC hit that had eight successful seasons between 1998 and 2006. The ninth season, which begins airing Thursday, September 28 at 9 p.m., revives the show after an 11-year hiatus. A major television event to be sure.

It’s doubtful the new lyrics will ever actually be used on Will & Grace, but they definitely delivered the laughs. “It’s more fun than you could ever know–only show on NBC not set in Chicago,” Mullally sings at one point. Hayes adds that theirs “just might be the best show in the whole universe,” but the new season is “still on NBC so we can’t f__ing curse.”

Fallon sang his own verse and the song concluded as he joined the gang to perform the last verse together.

The Will & Grace revival, Season 9, will include 16-episodes in 2017–2018, and it’s already been renewed for 13 more episodes in Season 10.