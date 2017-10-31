Behind the Hedges: Buy a Haunted Hamptons Home

by Behind the Hedges

In celebration of Halloween, the spookiest day of the year, Behind the Hedges presents three haunted Hamptons homes on the market, though the most famous of them is now in contract. Move into Grey Gardens in East Hampton; Sanderling, haunted by Anne Bronte, in Quogue; or the former Ammon residence—where millionaire Ted Ammon was murdered—on Middle Lane in East Hampton; and join the more permanent residents lurking within! Read more at Behind the Hedges…