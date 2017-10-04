Bethenny Frankel Spearheads Hurricane Maria Relief in Puerto Rico

by SOTH Team

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel has traveled to Puerto Rico to aid in Hurricane Maria relief efforts through her charity, B Strong. According to People.com, Frankel chartered four planes from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and New Jersey to distribute more than 20,000 pounds of donated medical and survival supplies, including water, diapers, baby food, medical items, toys, insulin and 2,000 pounds of nonperishable, nutrient-dense meals from Feeding America and City Harvest. She also sent $25,000 in cash gift cards and cash donated from Yieldstreet, and $30,000 in Costco gift cards. The planes were also used to transport sick and wounded women and children, as well as cancer victims, from local hospitals to the United States for treatment.

Known for her outspoken nature, Frankel told Page Six, “It is a war zone. I do not play the blame game, but the 78 towns of Puerto Rico need to be methodically mapped out and visited, and the relief needs to be organized, delegated and executed. We arrived in the first town before their own mayor. We pulled onto a street with a truck of basic necessities, and you would have thought I was giving out diamonds.”

Frankel used her own money to fund these efforts, along with thousands of dollars in donations from Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen, Donny Deutsch, Z100 Morning Show host Elvis Duran. FEMA and the State Department in Puerto Rico have endorsed Frankel’s efforts.

Check out some images of Frankel’s trip below.



#THISISACRISIS complete devastation in Puerto Rico… People lost everything they have ever known, family members included. Yet positivity was vibrating around the island. Please help those who have been affected by these disasters by donating at http://www.bstrongdeliveringgood.org/bstrong/ #BStrong #100percent #workingforpuertorico A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Oct 2, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

People are starving, without proper medication and living in mud and debris. Babies are being washed in the streets. People grabbing at the trucks for anything they can find to help their families. These people need your help. Please donate at http://www.bstrongdeliveringgood.org/bstrong/ #100percent #BStrong #thisiscrisis A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

This is Manati #BStrong #Thisisacrisis #100percent http://www.bstrongdeliveringgood.org/BStrong A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:52am PDT