Hamptons & North Fork Events Calendar: Fall 2017

by What To Do

Here’s a taste of some of the hottest events hitting the Hamptons and North fork this fall. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com!

October

SALON SERIES AT PARRISH ART MUSEUM

10/20, 10/27. Parrish Art Museum’s concert series returns for more performances by young, award-winning musicians from around the world. Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

ENCHANTED FOREST TRAIL

10/21, 10/28, 10/29, noon. A guided walk through a fun and whimsical forest. Costumes welcome! Children ages 3-7, with adult. $10 per person. Quogue Wildlife Refuge

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771 quoguewildliferefuge.org

FOURTH ANNUAL OYSTER FUNDRAISER EVENT

10/21, 4–6 p.m. Enjoy live music and oysters on the half shell, Oysters Rockefeller, and hors d’oeuvres while viewing a Shelter Island Oyster Company memorabilia exhibit. Havens House Barn, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

THE TASTE AT PORT JEFFERSON 2017

10/21, 6–10 p.m. Sponsored by Dan’s Papers. Enjoy a sampling of the finest restaurants, local wines and bakeries in Port Jefferson. Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A East Broadway Port Jefferson. 631-802-2160 tasteatportjeff.com

ALL NEW ALL STAR COMEDY SHOW AT BAY STREET THEATER

10/21, 8 p.m. Joseph Vecsey hosts comedians Mike Cannon, Damon Rozier and Crystian. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

SCOTTY MCCREERY AT WHBPAC

10/21, 8 p.m. The country singer/American Idol contestant performs with Jeneve Rose Mitchell. Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

PUMPKIN FLING

10/28, 11 a.m. Long Island’s annual pumpkin catapult contest. Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank. ccesuffolk.org

JIM JEFFERIES AT WHBPAC

10/28, 7 p.m. The hilariously offensive and politically incorrect comedian takes the WHBPAC stage as part of his Unusual Punishment Tour. Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500 whbpac.org

SAG HARBOR RAGAMUFFIN PARADE

10/29, 1 p.m. Family fun to celebrate Halloween. Fair at the Custom House to follow the parade. Main Street, Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW AND HALLOWEEN AFTERPARTY AT SUFFOLK THEATER

10/29, 7:30 p.m. Costume contest and screening. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343 suffolktheater.com

SAG HARBOR PUMPKIN TRAIL

10/31, 3–5 p.m. Trick-or-treat along Main Street and throughout the Sag Harbor Village business district. Just follow the pumpkins. sagharborchamber.com

November

JOAN OSBORNE SINGS THE SONGS OF BOB DYLAN AT SUFFOLK THEATER

11/4, 8 p.m. The singer-songwriter returns in an acoustic show featuring Keith Cotton. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

LITERATURE LIVE! DEATH OF A SALESMAN AT BAY STREET THEATER

11/9–11/25. Bay Street Theater’s annual Literature Live production of one of the greatest American plays of all time. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org



DAN’S BEST OF THE BEST AWARDS GALA AND CONCERT

11/10. Celebrate the winners of Dan’s Best of the Best with a ceremony and concert in their honor. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street Riverhead. dansbotb.com

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE SCREENING: WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? AT GUILD HALL

11/11, 7 p.m. Live broadcast screening of the Edward Albee classic. Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806 guildhall.org

OLA LATINO FILM FESTIVAL OF THE HAMPTONS

11/17–11/19. Latino film festival in venues throughout the Hamptons. olaofeasternlongisland.org

A CHRISTMAS CAROL AT THEATRE THREE

11/18–12/30. A Port Jefferson tradition! Come see this beloved production of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas tale. Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100 theatrethree.com