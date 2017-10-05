Hamptons Event Highlights: Bridgehampton Road Rally and More

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.

SPECIAL EVENT

Bridgehampton Road Rally & Tour d’Hamptons

When: October 7, 10 a.m.

Where: Bridgehampton Museum, 2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

What: A day celebrating vintage automobiles and the timeless tradition of taking to the open road. For more information, visit our special section beginning on page 41.

Contact: bridgehamptonrally.com

FAIRS & FESTS

36th Annual Montauk Fall Family Festival

When: October 7–8, 10:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Montauk Village Green, Montauk

What: The festival kicks off with the clam chowder contest, then continues with live music, craft beer, local wines, the Montauk Farmers Market, art, sports memorabilia and more. See story on page 62.

Contact: 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com

ART

Opening Reception: The Five Wives of Captain Hand

When: October 7, 6 p.m.–8 p.m. (Through October 31)

Where: Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Artist Sabina Streeter explores the controversial life of celebrated Revolutionary War hero Captain David Hand VI, who married five times. Four of his wives died under mysterious circumstances.

Contact: 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

LECTURES

Bulbs, Bulbs, Bulbs

When: October 8, 10 a.m.

Where: Marders, 120 Snake Hollow Road

What: Don Tyson of Netherland Bulbs discusses the best ways to add color and interest to your garden through bulbs.

Contact: 631-537-3700, marders.com

SCREENINGS

“The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari”

When: October 8, 7 p.m.; October 9, 2 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: Darkside’s Dave Harrington infuses free jazz, drone, ambient and film music onto the silent film.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org