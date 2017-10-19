Hamptons Event Highlights: Taste @ Port Jefferson and More

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS

10th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson

When: October 21, 6–10 p.m.

Where: Harborfront Park, 101A East Broadway, Port Jefferson

What: As the sun goes down, the lights come up on this can’t-miss gathering of local chefs and restaurants, plus nonstop pours of wines, beers and top-shelf spirits, live entertainment and more. VIP Early Access begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are $99. General Admission is $65, 7 to 10 p.m. All tickets include all food and drink. Every ticket holder receives free event parking and complimentary shuttle service. See story on page 29.

Contact: TasteAtPortJeff.com

COMEDY

Ha Ha Halloween!

When: October 20, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: Long Island Comedy presents a hilarious night of laughter featuring a “scary” good lineup of comedians from around the country.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

FAIRS & FESTS

First Annual East Hampton Village Fall Festival

When: October 21, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

What: For the first time in 300 years, the village of East Hampton will host a fall festival. Enjoy live music, find special wares at over 60 booths set up in the downtown park, experience a community mural project, kids’ activities and more.

Contact: 631-324-0262, easthamptonchamber.com

READINGS

Celebrating John Ashbery

When: October 21, 5 p.m.

Where: Canio’s Books, 290 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: East End poets will read from the works of John Ashbery. Poets include Grace Schulman, Star Black, Marc Cohen, Susan Baran and Bart Malio.

Contact: 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

TOURS

Mourning the Victorian Way: A Funeral Reenactment and Graveyard Tour

When: October 21, 3 p.m.

Where: Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton

What: Witness an 1880s funeral service and follow the coffin to North End Cemetery for a tour of the burying grounds.

Contact: 631-283-2494, southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org