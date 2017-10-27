Hamptons Kids’ Events: Halloween Ragamuffin Parade and More

by What To Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.



ARTS & CRAFTS

Crayons, Coloring & Chalk

When: October 20, 3:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Everybody enjoys playing with crayons. Plenty of coloring books and paper will be provided. If the weather permits, head outside and color with sidewalk chalk. This event is appropriate for ages 3 and up.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

HAUNTED HOUSES

Not-So-Scary Kids Adventure

When: October 21, noon–4 p.m. (Through 10/29)

Where: The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport

What: This guided haunted house tour features goofy creatures, bewitching tricks and ghoulish delights. This event is recommended for kids who aren’t old enough for the horrors of the nighttime haunted house.

Contact: 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

THEATER

The 23rd Frankenstein Follies

When: October 28, 7:30 p.m. (Also October 29)

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: This Halloween-themed musical revue is performed by a cast of young, local performers.

Contact: 631-329-1420, stagesworkshop.org

PARADES

Ragamuffin Parade

When: October 29, 1 p.m.

Where: Sag Harbor Village

What: Dress up in costume and meet on Nassau Street to parade down Main Street to the Custom House Lawn for family fun, games and homemade baked goods. Kids, adults and pets are welcome.

Contact: 631-725-9706, sagharborchamber.com

TEENS

Teen Tuesdays/Last-Minute Costume Making

When: October 24, 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton

What: Play games, hang out and have fun. This week, you can make a last-minute Halloween costume.

Contact: 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org