Hamptons Kids’ Events: Halloween Ragamuffin Parade and More

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.
ARTS & CRAFTS
Crayons, Coloring & Chalk
When: October 20, 3:30 p.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Everybody enjoys playing with crayons. Plenty of coloring books and paper will be provided. If the weather permits, head outside and color with sidewalk chalk. This event is appropriate for ages 3 and up.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org
HAUNTED HOUSES
Not-So-Scary Kids Adventure
When: October 21, noon–4 p.m. (Through 10/29)
Where: The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport
What: This guided haunted house tour features goofy creatures, bewitching tricks and ghoulish delights. This event is recommended for kids who aren’t old enough for the horrors of the nighttime haunted house.
Contact: 631-286-1133, thegateway.org
THEATER
The 23rd Frankenstein Follies
When: October 28, 7:30 p.m. (Also October 29)
Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
What: This Halloween-themed musical revue is performed by a cast of young, local performers.
Contact: 631-329-1420, stagesworkshop.org
PARADES
Ragamuffin Parade
When: October 29, 1 p.m.
Where: Sag Harbor Village
What: Dress up in costume and meet on Nassau Street to parade down Main Street to the Custom House Lawn for family fun, games and homemade baked goods. Kids, adults and pets are welcome.
Contact: 631-725-9706, sagharborchamber.com
TEENS
Teen Tuesdays/Last-Minute Costume Making
When: October 24, 3:30 p.m.
Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton
What: Play games, hang out and have fun. This week, you can make a last-minute Halloween costume.
Contact: 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org