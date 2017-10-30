‘Thor’ Star Chris Hemsworth Visits Flying Point Surf in Sag Harbor

by Oliver Peterson

Heartthrob actor Chris Hemsworth stopped by Flying Point Surf and Skate in Sag Harbor with his wife Elsa Pataky and three children over the weekend, just days before his blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters around the country.

With Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. buying a home in East Hampton, Black Widow Scarlett Johansson settling in Amagansett, and Ant-Man Paul Rudd making the rounds in Sag Harbor, the Hamptons has no shortage of Avengers, but Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the superhero team movies (and a trio of solo films), was definitely an unexpected surprise on Saturday, October 28.

“They looked around a really long time,” Flying Point Surf and Skate general manager, and Muse chef, Matthew Guiffrida said, recalling Hemsworth’s shopping excursion. Guiffrida said Hemsworth and his family started at the Flying Point women’s store, then visited the men’s shop next door, where he bought a pair of shoes and a Flying Point hat. The store also gave each of his three children a Flying Point sticker.

“They were really nice,” Guiffrida added, noting that by the time Hemsworth left the store, a crowd of fans had gathered outside and he stopped to talk with them and take selfies. “Every single person that asked him, he took a picture with,” Guiffrida said.

At the top of many people’s “celebrity free pass” lists, the buff star also generously posed with the employees of the shop while he perused their wares, including bathing suits, surf wear, shoes, sunglasses, watches, surfing and skateboarding equipment, and much more.

Since debuting in the original, 2011 Thor film, Hemsworth has played the first son of Asgard in five other MCU films, including The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Doctor Strange (2016) and Thor: Ragnarok, opening this Thursday night, November 2 in Southampton. His third Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War, is in post production and slated for release on May 4, 2018, and the sequel, shooting now, is scheduled for May 3, 2019.

Thor: Ragnarok is the 17th MCU film to date and combines classic Thor stories with content from writer Greg Pak‘s popular 2006 Marvel Comics series Planet Hulk, in which the Incredible Hulk is banished to a faraway planet, Sakaar, where he eventually becomes a conquerer and then king. In Thor: Ragnarok, Thor crash lands on Sakaar after his long imprisoned evil sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett), is freed, destroys his hammer and wreaks death and destruction upon his home, Asgard. With time running out before Hela brings on Ragnarok—the prophesied destruction of Asgard—Thor must escape Sakaar and stop her. Unfortunately, he has much to contend with before that happens, including fighting his ultra-powerful Avengers teammate the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in forced gladiatorial combat!

The film also stars Tom Hiddleston as Thor’s adoptive brother Loki, Anthony Hopkins as his father Odin, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Idris Elba as Heimdall, sentry of the Bifröst Bridge, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, an Elder of the Universe and ruler of Sakaar. Watch the original rocking teaser and the full final trailer below.