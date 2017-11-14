Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Professional Services

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Professional Services categories!
Keep your eye out for all our 2017 winners in the November 10, 2017 issue of Dan’s Papers and right here on DansPapers.com.
BEST ACCOUNTANT
Platinum – TaxHampton
Gold – Karen Helinski
Silver – Hunzinger Accounting & Financial Solutions
Bronze – Lemonda & Associates
BEST ACCOUNTANT / ACCOUNTING FIRM
Platinum – TaxHampton
Gold – Grassi & Co
Silver – Kandell, Farnworth & Pubins, CPA’s, PC
Bronze – Karen Helinski
BEST AD AGENCY / MARKETING
Platinum – Acre Arts
Gold – Jen Lew Marketing Design
Silver – Studio16 Interactive
Silver – Gluck Multimedia, Inc.
BEST ARCHITECT
Platinum – Meryl Kramer Architect
Gold – Fairweather Design Associates Inc. & Robert I. Brown, Architect PC
Silver – Samuels & Steelman Architects
BEST AUDIO / VIDEO
Platinum – Next Productions
Gold – Bri-Tech
Silver – Systems Design
BEST COMPUTER TECH
Platinum – Peconic Technology Services
Gold – Shelter Island Computer Guy
BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER
Platinum – Heritage Financial Advisory Group
Gold – Shaun Sterling
BEST INSURANCE BROKER
Platinum – Lupton & Luce Insurance Inc.
Gold – The Washwick Agency
Silver – Beth Hanlon – All State
Bronze – Neefus Stype
BEST LAW FIRM
Platinum – William C. Goggins
Gold – Twomey, Latham, Shea, Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo, LLP
Silver – Patricia C. Moore, Esq.
Bronze – Michael J. Montgomery, Esq. Lite & Russell, PLLC Attorneys at Law
BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Platinum – Stacy Wickham Photographer
Gold – Dave Benthal Photography
Silver – Acre Arts
Bronze – Kaitlyn Ferris Photography
BEST WEDDING LOCATION
Platinum – Breeze Hill Farm
Gold – East Wind Caterers
Gold – The Vineyards at Aquebogue
Silver – Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant
Bronze – Giorgio’s Restaurant and Caterers
Bronze – Ram’s Head Inn