Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Professional Services

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan's Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Professional Services categories!

BEST ACCOUNTANT

Platinum – TaxHampton

Gold – Karen Helinski

Silver – Hunzinger Accounting & Financial Solutions

Bronze – Lemonda & Associates

BEST ACCOUNTANT / ACCOUNTING FIRM

Platinum – TaxHampton

Gold – Grassi & Co

Silver – Kandell, Farnworth & Pubins, CPA’s, PC

Bronze – Karen Helinski

BEST AD AGENCY / MARKETING

Platinum – Acre Arts

Gold – Jen Lew Marketing Design

Silver – Studio16 Interactive

Silver – Gluck Multimedia, Inc.

BEST ARCHITECT

Platinum – Meryl Kramer Architect

Gold – Fairweather Design Associates Inc. & Robert I. Brown, Architect PC

Silver – Samuels & Steelman Architects

BEST AUDIO / VIDEO

Platinum – Next Productions

Gold – Bri-Tech

Silver – Systems Design

BEST COMPUTER TECH

Platinum – Peconic Technology Services

Gold – Shelter Island Computer Guy

BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER

Platinum – Heritage Financial Advisory Group

Gold – Shaun Sterling

BEST INSURANCE BROKER

Platinum – Lupton & Luce Insurance Inc.

Gold – The Washwick Agency

Silver – Beth Hanlon – All State

Bronze – Neefus Stype

BEST LAW FIRM

Platinum – William C. Goggins

Gold – Twomey, Latham, Shea, Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo, LLP

Silver – Patricia C. Moore, Esq.

Bronze – Michael J. Montgomery, Esq. Lite & Russell, PLLC Attorneys at Law

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

Platinum – Stacy Wickham Photographer

Gold – Dave Benthal Photography

Silver – Acre Arts

Bronze – Kaitlyn Ferris Photography

BEST WEDDING LOCATION

Platinum – Breeze Hill Farm

Gold – East Wind Caterers

Gold – The Vineyards at Aquebogue

Silver – Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant

Bronze – Giorgio’s Restaurant and Caterers

Bronze – Ram’s Head Inn