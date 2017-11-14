Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Professional Services

Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Professional Services
Photo: vician/123RF
November 14, 2017 by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Professional Services categories!

Keep your eye out for all our 2017 winners in the November 10, 2017 issue of Dan’s Papers and right here on DansPapers.com.

And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your favorites in the Hamptons and North Fork.

BEST ACCOUNTANT
Platinum – TaxHampton
Gold – Karen Helinski
Silver – Hunzinger Accounting & Financial Solutions
Bronze – Lemonda & Associates

BEST ACCOUNTANT / ACCOUNTING FIRM
Platinum – TaxHampton
Gold – Grassi & Co
Silver – Kandell, Farnworth & Pubins, CPA’s, PC
Bronze – Karen Helinski

BEST AD AGENCY / MARKETING
Platinum – Acre Arts
Gold – Jen Lew Marketing Design
Silver – Studio16 Interactive
Silver – Gluck Multimedia, Inc.

BEST ARCHITECT
Platinum – Meryl Kramer Architect
Gold – Fairweather Design Associates Inc. & Robert I. Brown, Architect PC
Silver – Samuels & Steelman Architects

BEST AUDIO / VIDEO
Platinum – Next Productions
Gold – Bri-Tech
Silver – Systems Design

BEST COMPUTER TECH
Platinum – Peconic Technology Services
Gold – Shelter Island Computer Guy

BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER
Platinum – Heritage Financial Advisory Group
Gold – Shaun Sterling

BEST INSURANCE BROKER
Platinum – Lupton & Luce Insurance Inc.
Gold – The Washwick Agency
Silver – Beth Hanlon – All State
Bronze – Neefus Stype

BEST LAW FIRM
Platinum – William C. Goggins
Gold – Twomey, Latham, Shea, Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo, LLP
Silver – Patricia C. Moore, Esq.
Bronze – Michael J. Montgomery, Esq. Lite & Russell, PLLC Attorneys at Law

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Platinum – Stacy Wickham Photographer
Gold – Dave Benthal Photography
Silver – Acre Arts
Bronze – Kaitlyn Ferris Photography

BEST WEDDING LOCATION
Platinum – Breeze Hill Farm
Gold – East Wind Caterers
Gold – The Vineyards at Aquebogue
Silver – Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant
Bronze – Giorgio’s Restaurant and Caterers
Bronze – Ram’s Head Inn

Related Articles

2017 Dan's Best of the Best Arts & Entertainment - South Fork, North ForkDan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Arts & Entertainment Dan's Best of the Best 2017 North Fork South Fork Home & Personal ServicesDan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Home & Personal Services Dan's Best of the Best 2017 WinesDan’s Best of the Best 2017 Wine Winners Revealed! DAN'S BEST OF THE BEST 2017 Pet & Animal Services NORTH FORK SOUTH FORKDan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Pet & Animal Services

BACK TO Best of the Best 2017

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo